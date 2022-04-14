Walmart.com Now Carries Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips
American consumers realize that sugar-riddled snacks are unhealthy, which is why Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are the perfect snack for the post-pandemic era.
The main ingredient in Mr. Favourite chips is green plantains, which are a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
Healthier Snack is Rich in Vitamins, Minerals, and Fiber
Walmart.com now offers Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips, a healthy snack alternative that is rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber.
— Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite.
The popularity of healthy snacks keeps increasing with exponential growth because of the worldwide pandemic.
“We are excited that American consumers are now able to buy Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips on Walmart.com, one of the largest retailers in the U.S. and the world,” said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite. “We decided last year to launch our plantain chips in the U.S. after they gained popularity in Canada.”
Paulose said Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips, which come in three flavors, are suited for today’s health-conscious consumers.
“For the past 50-plus years, every generation seems to be more concerned about their health than previous ones,” Paulose said. “With the pandemic, everyone has become even more hyper-focused on their health, especially what they eat.”
Paulose said the popularity of healthy snacks is growing worldwide. A 2021 report from Glanbia Nutritionals projects that the global healthy snacks sector will reach $98 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.8 percent between 2020-2025.
“Not surprisingly, North America with the U.S. and Canada is the largest consumer of healthy snacks,” Paulose said. “We believe we have developed our healthy plantain chips at the right time. People want to eat healthy and be healthy.”
Plantains, which are often referred to as a “superfood,” are an excellent source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and are high in Potassium, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and Magnesium.
Paulose said consumers also will be pleased when they read Mr. Favourite’s food label.
“We only use three simple ingredients: green plantains, canola oil, and salt,” he added. “Our chips are what consumers want.”
Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips’ three flavors are original plantain, sour cream, and onion, garlic. The chips are also sugar-free, 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans-fat-free.
To purchase Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips, visit Walmart online.
