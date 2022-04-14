U.S. Wellness Company Introduces Btein Bars with High-Quality Protein & Low-Glycemic Natural Sugars to Retail Buyers
Btein Bars, a healthy Energy Bar made with low glycemic natural sugars and based on traditional Indian ayurvedic medicine, is coming soon to American consumers.
Atmabala Plans to Follow Up With Retailers That Expressed Interest in its New Healthier Energy Bars
Last month, we held private one-on-one meetings with some of the most sought-after retailers at ECRM’s ‘Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atmabala, which recently introduced its energy bars with Ashwagandha to retail buyers, continues to move forward with its product launch of Btein Bars.
“Last month, we held private one-on-one meetings with some of the most sought-after retailers at ECRM’s ‘Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program,’” said Hema Saran, co-founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina. “We had the opportunity to present to the buyers our protein bars, which are made with 20 grams of high-quality protein, low-Glycemic natural sugars, and Ashwagandha, an ancient Indian healing root that helps relieve stress.
"Now, our team will follow up with any information or samples to the retail buyers who expressed interest," she added.
Saran said Btein Bars, which are now available on Amazon, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, are the protein bars today’s consumers want and need.
“First, we developed it as a healthier alternative to protein bars that have a lot of added sugar,” Saran said. “Since we have a diabetes epidemic in the U.S., we made Btein Bars with low-Glycemic natural sugars.”
According to EatRight.org, the Glycemic Index measures how quickly food causes blood sugars to rise.
“Everyone needs to watch the amount of added sugar they consume,” added Saran Shanmugam, co-founder of Btein Bars.
Shanmugam also said Btein Bars contain Ashwagandha is a medicinal herb used in alternative medicines based on Indian principles of Ayurveda, one of the oldest natural healing systems in the world.
Healthline.com lists several potential benefits of Ashwagandha based on research: reduce stress and anxiety, help reduce blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, increase focus, and improve sleep.
“Consumers today are looking for natural and healthy alternatives,” Shanmugam said. “We created Btein Bars, which come in Chocolate Almond and Almond Coconut flavors, as a healthy energy bar with high-quality protein, low-Glycemic natural sugars, and Ashwagandha.”
Hema Saran and Saran Shanmugam said they took the best of Western nutrition and combined it with Ayurveda traditions.
“As a result, our bars help people physically and mentally,” they said.
For more information, visit bteinnutrition.com, Amazon, Walmart.com, or OneLavi.com.
