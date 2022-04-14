Forklift Warehouse Challenge v2.0

Forklift Warehouse Challenge icon

Forklift Warehouse Challenge icon

Forklift Warehouse Challenge title screen

Forklift Warehouse Challenge title screen

Forklift Warehouse Challenge game play

Forklift Warehouse Challenge game play

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces a major update to their popular game, Forklift Warehouse Challenge. Previous purchasers of the iPhone version will be able to download a free update from the App Store. And now for the first time, it is also available on Android,, Apple TV, Mac, Windows PC and Xbox.

Pick up a pallet from a specified aisle and shelf position and deliver it to the shipping area. Pick up a pallet from the receiving area and place it on the specified shelf. Six levels of play with increasing difficulty, including a freeform level.

Several different 3d camera views:
- 1st person — see what the driver sees.
- 3rd person — from above and behind the forklift
- fork view — look down the prongs of the fork

Simple intuitive controls: Use joystick to steer forklift. Use onscreen up / down arrows to raise / lower fork.

Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging (iOS, Android, and PC).

The iOS version is a Universal App which means it supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. It also runs on Apple Mac/MacBook models with Apple M1 Silicon chip with easy to use keyboard and mouse controls. There is also a special version for the Apple TV. The Android version runs on most popular Android phones and tablets. The Windows version runs on Windows PC with keyboard, and mouse or controller. It runs on the Xbox with a controller.

This updated version was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr. The music is by Matt Campana. Angel Hernandez was QA lead, Patrick Hicks also tested the game. Angel Hernandez attends Dallas College Richland Campus through the Dallas ISD, Conrad H-TECH game dev program.

According to Ed Magnin, "Now you can experience what it's like to rush to drive a forklift, raise and lower the lift, pick up and place items within the warehouse.."

Device Requirements (iOS):
* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac or MacBook running Apple M1 Silicon chip.
* Requires iOS 11.0 or later.
* Universal App (includes Standard, Retina, and iPhone X and XS displays)
* 74.2 MB
* Rated 4+

Pricing and Availability:
Forklift Warehouse Challenge 2.0 is $1.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone and iPad,. An Android version is available from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. An Apple TV version is available from the Apple TV App Store. A Windows 10 PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.

For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.

###

Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147 ext. 4
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Forklift Warehouse Challenge preview video

You just read:

Forklift Warehouse Challenge v2.0

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147 ext. 4
Company/Organization
Magnin & Associates
14650 Landmark Blvd #1212
Dallas, Texas, 75254
United States
+1 972-378-4147
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Earlier in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day - MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld games ever since. They have created over 40 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Apple TV, Windows 10 PC and Xbox. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2021 Magnin & Associates.

Ed Magnin - Bio

More From This Author
Forklift Warehouse Challenge v2.0
Taxi Rush Hour Challenge v1.0
3D Hidden Object Challenge v1.0
View All Stories From This Author