Forklift Warehouse Challenge v2.0
DALLAS, TX, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces a major update to their popular game, Forklift Warehouse Challenge. Previous purchasers of the iPhone version will be able to download a free update from the App Store. And now for the first time, it is also available on Android,, Apple TV, Mac, Windows PC and Xbox.
Pick up a pallet from a specified aisle and shelf position and deliver it to the shipping area. Pick up a pallet from the receiving area and place it on the specified shelf. Six levels of play with increasing difficulty, including a freeform level.
Several different 3d camera views:
- 1st person — see what the driver sees.
- 3rd person — from above and behind the forklift
- fork view — look down the prongs of the fork
Simple intuitive controls: Use joystick to steer forklift. Use onscreen up / down arrows to raise / lower fork.
Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging (iOS, Android, and PC).
The iOS version is a Universal App which means it supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. It also runs on Apple Mac/MacBook models with Apple M1 Silicon chip with easy to use keyboard and mouse controls. There is also a special version for the Apple TV. The Android version runs on most popular Android phones and tablets. The Windows version runs on Windows PC with keyboard, and mouse or controller. It runs on the Xbox with a controller.
This updated version was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr. The music is by Matt Campana. Angel Hernandez was QA lead, Patrick Hicks also tested the game. Angel Hernandez attends Dallas College Richland Campus through the Dallas ISD, Conrad H-TECH game dev program.
According to Ed Magnin, "Now you can experience what it's like to rush to drive a forklift, raise and lower the lift, pick up and place items within the warehouse.."
Device Requirements (iOS):
* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac or MacBook running Apple M1 Silicon chip.
* Requires iOS 11.0 or later.
* Universal App (includes Standard, Retina, and iPhone X and XS displays)
* 74.2 MB
* Rated 4+
Pricing and Availability:
Forklift Warehouse Challenge 2.0 is $1.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone and iPad,. An Android version is available from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. An Apple TV version is available from the Apple TV App Store. A Windows 10 PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.
For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.
###
Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147 ext. 4
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Forklift Warehouse Challenge preview video