Data Facts Proudly Announces the Launch of Its New Website

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, a leading provider of global background screening solutions, announced today it has launched a new website that offers visitors an elevated user experience.

The site offers many new features to help users quickly and easily navigate the site. This includes a new Client Support tab that contains many important compliance resources, forms, and guides them to the new self-service chat portal for other questions. This keeps clients compliant, educated, and informed.

There is a new Applicant Support tab where applicants can ask questions about their background checks. It includes information about how to dispute a report and many other resources, and FAQs and guides them to the new self-service portal for additional support.

The Industry Solutions pages are tailored to specific industries which speak to their hiring pain points and highlight products and services specific to their hiring and compliance needs. Small businesses will find a newly created Data Facts Direct Small Business portal with quick and easy signup.

The website has a cleaner design, more intuitive navigation, a complete Resource Center, and helpful compliance documents that will empower clients to find the trusted information they need faster. The website upgrade included a refreshed logo and a modern color palette addition.

Lisa May, Data Facts’ Executive Vice President, is thrilled with the site. “The new website is closely aligned with the company’s strategic vision for growth and expansion, both into new geographical and product-focused markets.

We are always forging paths to serve our clients faster and more seamlessly. While Data Facts will always put hands-on, personal client support at the top of our priority list, we realize the need for an innovative website that offers clients a more streamlined user experience. Merging “real people” support and modern technology allow us to provide our clients with information they trust, to reduce their time to fill positions, and help them make better hiring decisions.”

Data Facts invites everyone to visit the new site and take advantage of the new and expanded features, the robust Resource Center, and the updated Background Screening blog.

The refreshed website launched Thursday, March 31, 2022.

About Data Facts

Data Facts provides background screening you trust to make sound hiring decisions. For over three decades, Data Facts’ background screening solutions have provided clients with innovative, transformational technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with Data Facts… because you deserve a better experience.