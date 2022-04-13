Introducing Givewith for Sales: Win More Deals, Do More Good

Givewith is leading the charge for businesses to drive more sales through including Social Impact in their sales proposals

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Givewith released Givewith for Sales, a tailored software answer to generating shared value and revenue through sales proposal differentiation using Social Impact

Givewith for Sales, delivers a unique sales differentiator – helping client’s sales teams win incremental business, shorten sales cycles and deepen relationships with customers. Givewith is the first software of its kind to help businesses include Social Impact as part of their sales proposals, helping them stand out from the competition and secure more business.

For a low annual fee, Givewith allows clients to choose from curated Social Impact programs that can meet their customers and vendors CSR goals. This SaaS product allows sales reps to choose a cause area, enter basic information about their deal, and request approval of a sales incentive. The web-delivered software product provides a simplified approval framework so business leaders can review proposed Gives and approve them as they see fit. Once approved, the Give waits to transact for notification of whether the deal was won or lost. When the deal is won, a separate approver tells Givewith to execute the sales incentive. Once complete, Givewith provides a transaction confirmation businesses can share with customers.

"We are excited to add a new Givewith SaaS offering to our product portfolio. Givewith for Sales is a streamlined offering targeted at helping sales teams create competitive advantage for their sales proposals through the embedding of Social Impact into each transaction. We are committed to helping our customers win more business while addressing some of today's most pressing social and environmental issues,” said Givewith President, Alan Mayer.

If you’re ready to get started with Givewith for Sales, fill out the form on this page to get in touch with one of our sales representatives or visit us at www.givewith.com to learn more and contact us.

