Givewith Names Two Additional Key Leadership Appointments

Joel Artzt will serve as Chief Product Officer and Bryan Jones will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givewith, a SaaS platform designed to help customers win more business and deliver strategic business outcomes by embedding Social Impact into their most fundamental commercial activities - the buying and selling of goods and services - announced today that Joel Artzt will serve as Chief Product Officer and Bryan Jones will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

Artzt joins Givewith with more than 25 years of experience, including executive leadership roles at Dell and Lenovo, where he was responsible for developing, launching, and managing products and solutions portfolios. In addition, Artzt has extensive experience establishing and executing technology partnerships and alliances that deliver customer value and drive revenue growth. Artzt is an avid cyclist who has ridden a tandem bike with his wife around Ireland, from end to end on the Blue Ridge Parkway, and from Pittsburgh to Washington, DC. He is the father of three and lives with his wife and two Vizsla dogs in Austin.

Jones is a tech industry veteran with over 30 years experience leading sales, marketing and business development organizations. He has an extensive background in B2B and B2G Marketing, having previously led Dell’s North America and EMEA marketing teams where he managed the digital transformation of persona-based messaging, CRM and demand generation – resulting in higher quality leads and enhanced sales enablement. Most recently, he led the Dell Technologies OEM division as General Manager, overseeing all aspects of the business. Jones is a sports car enthusiast and New York Giants fan. He and his wife Jenn make their home in Leander, Texas.

“Joel and Bryan bring a diverse set of capabilities to Givewith. I’m excited to see their impact across the company, helping us build products that deliver improved business outcomes and connect with new customers and communicate business value through Social Impact, respectively.” said Alan Mayer, President of Givewith.

About Givewith

Givewith is a SaaS platform that allows businesses to gain customer and supplier insights about shared Social Impact areas and deliver against those priorities in a simple, easy to use platform. Learn how sellers stand out from their competition and win more business, how procurement teams derive new business value, and how the platform allows companies to scale their impact faster with existing resources.