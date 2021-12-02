Submit Release
Givewith Names Steven Ehlinger as Chief Financial Officer

Ehlinger's brings diverse experience to the table as he assumes the role of CFO.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givewith, a SaaS platform designed to help customers win more business and deliver strategic business outcomes by embedding Social Impact into their most fundamental commercial activities - the buying and selling of goods and services - announced Steven Ehlinger will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer. 

Ehlinger brings 20 years of impact entrepreneurial and finance experience to Givewith. He was the founding CFO at EcoMedia and supported the company through the acquisition by CBS in 2010. Ehlinger spent 15 years as a financial consultant and advisor to numerous impact focused businesses as well as a number of impact incubators, accelerators, and funds. He is the father of two and makes his home with his life partner Sandrine in McMinneville, Tennessee. He has an avid yoga practice and enjoys trail running with their mini-black labrador-retriever, Shakti.

“I’m excited for Steven to assume the role of CFO. His experience in helping build EcoMedia and diverse  background will guide the growth of our business, allowing us to deliver more Social Impact around the world,” said Paul Polizzotto, Givewith Founder and CEO.

Faae Poulson
Givewith
+1 407-414-6418
email us here

