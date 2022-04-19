Shop LC Partners with MSBO to Bring Affordable, High-Quality Beauty Products to Market
First makeup products launching through Catapult program on home shopping channel
My vision for Makeupology is to help every person who has felt less than beautiful achieve a feeling of inner greatness through outer confidence.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop LC is proudly bringing innovative beauty products to its home shopping channel through Makeupology – an innovative beauty brand discovered through the Catapult program of Shop LC parent company, Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL).
— Lisa Glickoff, founder of MSBO
“Delivering joy is our purpose,” explains Rexana Halverson, Senior Beauty Buyer Shop LC. “The transformative power of makeup is not something to be underestimated. We feel that Makeupology captures the spirit of a shared purpose in its products and mission.”
Makeupology was created to provide every person with access to great makeup at affordable prices. The curated selection of products is designed to work on a variety of skin tones for superior results. Shop LC is launching the collaboration with tinted moisturizers in A Touch of Sand and A Touch of Sun, brow-wax duos in Blonde, Brown, and Dark Brown, and lipsticks in Beachy Keen, First Love, and Speak Up. In addition, the Ultimate Volume Mascara will be available at launch.
“My vision for Makeupology is to help every person who has felt less than beautiful achieve a feeling of inner greatness through outer confidence,” says Lisa Glickoff, founder of MSBO. “Life is better in color and so is makeup!”
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
