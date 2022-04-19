Submit Release
News Search

There were 859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,548 in the last 365 days.

Shop LC Partners with MSBO to Bring Affordable, High-Quality Beauty Products to Market

First makeup products launching through Catapult program on home shopping channel

My vision for Makeupology is to help every person who has felt less than beautiful achieve a feeling of inner greatness through outer confidence.”
— Lisa Glickoff, founder of MSBO
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop LC is proudly bringing innovative beauty products to its home shopping channel through Makeupology – an innovative beauty brand discovered through the Catapult program of Shop LC parent company, Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL).

DISCOVER MAKEUPOLOGY

“Delivering joy is our purpose,” explains Rexana Halverson, Senior Beauty Buyer Shop LC. “The transformative power of makeup is not something to be underestimated. We feel that Makeupology captures the spirit of a shared purpose in its products and mission.”

Makeupology was created to provide every person with access to great makeup at affordable prices. The curated selection of products is designed to work on a variety of skin tones for superior results. Shop LC is launching the collaboration with tinted moisturizers in A Touch of Sand and A Touch of Sun, brow-wax duos in Blonde, Brown, and Dark Brown, and lipsticks in Beachy Keen, First Love, and Speak Up. In addition, the Ultimate Volume Mascara will be available at launch.

“My vision for Makeupology is to help every person who has felt less than beautiful achieve a feeling of inner greatness through outer confidence,” says Lisa Glickoff, founder of MSBO. “Life is better in color and so is makeup!”

About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.

Darren Bogus
Shop LC
+1 512-903-3021
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Beauty Talk: Makeupology

You just read:

Shop LC Partners with MSBO to Bring Affordable, High-Quality Beauty Products to Market

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.