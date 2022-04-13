Submit Release
News Search

There were 851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,069 in the last 365 days.

Massachusetts Partnership for Diversity in Education (MPDE) Hosts Career Fair on April 30th

Massachusetts Partnership for Diversity in Education

Massachusetts Partnership for Diversity in Education

MPDE Event Announcement

MPDE Event Announcement

MPDE Recruitment Fair

MPDE Recruitment Fair

MPDE brings together 40 school districts for a robust hiring event to recruit diverse applicants for a range of instructional and support positions.

MPDE has a commitment to excellence in education for all students, a commitment to support increased diversity among its districts’ staff, and a desire to provide resources and support.”
— Regina Caines
ARLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, U.S., April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massachusetts Partnership for Diversity in Education (MPDE) is partnering with diversity recruitment expert DIVERSITY in Ed to bring together 40 school districts with openings for teachers and administrative staff for a hybrid in-person and virtual Diversity Career Fair on April 30th from 9:00am-12:00pm, EST.

In recognition of the increasing evidence that recruiting and retaining teachers from diverse backgrounds adds value to schools, students, and communities, MPDE has continued to provide leadership in the state on efforts to diversify the teaching force. Says an MPDE spokesperson, “MPDE has a commitment to excellence in education for all students, a commitment to support increased diversity among its districts’ staff, and a desire to provide resources and support toward the increase of teachers of color in its member school districts.”

Attendees to the April 30th event can expect a “one stop shop” for educators of color seeking teaching, administrative or paraprofessional/support staff. Current students in teacher preparation programs anticipating graduation are also welcomed to attend. All attendees will have access to motivated representatives from 40 school districts and in-person attendees will meet renowned special contributor Rosanne Kratz from DESE (Dept. of Secondary and Elementary Education), Massachusetts, Office of Educator Licensure.

To attend the in-person recruitment fair held at Milton High School in the Copeland Field House located at 25 Gile Road, Milton, MA 02186, candidates may register at https://mpde.org or contact Regina Caines with questions at reginaac@comcast.net.

To register for the virtual event, go to https://mpde.careerfairexpo.com/en/registration-form.

Trina Edwards
Diversity Recruitment Partners
+1 281-265-2473
email us here

You just read:

Massachusetts Partnership for Diversity in Education (MPDE) Hosts Career Fair on April 30th

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.