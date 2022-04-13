Massachusetts Partnership for Diversity in Education (MPDE) Hosts Career Fair on April 30th
MPDE brings together 40 school districts for a robust hiring event to recruit diverse applicants for a range of instructional and support positions.
MPDE has a commitment to excellence in education for all students, a commitment to support increased diversity among its districts’ staff, and a desire to provide resources and support.”ARLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, U.S., April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massachusetts Partnership for Diversity in Education (MPDE) is partnering with diversity recruitment expert DIVERSITY in Ed to bring together 40 school districts with openings for teachers and administrative staff for a hybrid in-person and virtual Diversity Career Fair on April 30th from 9:00am-12:00pm, EST.
In recognition of the increasing evidence that recruiting and retaining teachers from diverse backgrounds adds value to schools, students, and communities, MPDE has continued to provide leadership in the state on efforts to diversify the teaching force. Says an MPDE spokesperson, “MPDE has a commitment to excellence in education for all students, a commitment to support increased diversity among its districts’ staff, and a desire to provide resources and support toward the increase of teachers of color in its member school districts.”
Attendees to the April 30th event can expect a “one stop shop” for educators of color seeking teaching, administrative or paraprofessional/support staff. Current students in teacher preparation programs anticipating graduation are also welcomed to attend. All attendees will have access to motivated representatives from 40 school districts and in-person attendees will meet renowned special contributor Rosanne Kratz from DESE (Dept. of Secondary and Elementary Education), Massachusetts, Office of Educator Licensure.
To attend the in-person recruitment fair held at Milton High School in the Copeland Field House located at 25 Gile Road, Milton, MA 02186, candidates may register at https://mpde.org or contact Regina Caines with questions at reginaac@comcast.net.
To register for the virtual event, go to https://mpde.careerfairexpo.com/en/registration-form.
