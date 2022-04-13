Creating Art to Heal: CHW Collaborates with Israeli Artist DEDE for 2022 Annual Campaign BREATHE LIFE GIVE LOVE

CHW collaborated with artist Dede Bandaid to create the new campaign logo. This innovative collaboration will raise funds and awareness by creating art to heal.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) is pleased to launch the 2022 Annual Campaign, BREATHE LIFE GIVE LOVE, in support of CHW healthcare projects. This pillar of CHW’s fundraising efforts will provide $3.2 million in support of innovative lifesaving medical care for children, women, and families.

CHW collaborated with Tel Aviv urban artist Dede Bandaid to design a heart and lung logo for this year's annual campaign. Dede is known for his iconic bandaid murals, which can be found all over Tel Aviv and in major cities around the world. Dede is motivated by the deep need to leave something after him, by the need to be meaningful and to gain meaning: his art is, for all intents and purposes, a statement of Existence.

“Art has helped me heal in many ways. In this specific project with CHW, I think about all the people in the hospital I can help just a little, especially the children. It fills my heart. I wish I could help them physically, but art is what I know,” said Dede.

Through this innovative artistic collaboration, CHW hopes to raise much-needed funds and awareness by creating art to heal. Dede designed the unique logo featuring a heart and lungs, which are the central focus of the BREATHE LIFE GIVE LOVE annual campaign. All donations and support will benefit heart and lung health at the Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care Unit (PCCCU) at Hadassah Hospital and the Institute of Pulmonary Functions and Diseases at Shamir Medical Center, both in Israel.

The new, state-of-the-art Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care Unit (PCCCU) is the only one of its kind in Jerusalem. When eight to 12 out of 1,000 babies are born with congenital heart defects in a city with the highest birth rate of any in the western world, having a world-renowned PCCCU is critical to save lives. The updated Institute of Pulmonary Functions and Diseases will be fully equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained medical personnel to handle the significant increase in pulmonary disease patients visiting the hospital since the start of the pandemic. Donor support ensures all patients receive the best care when they need it most.

“A gift to CHW will help us save lives and provide hope for critically ill children, women, and their families. For more than 100 years, CHW has provided the best medicine for patients at CHW’s affiliate hospitals, the best education for our young people, and the best social service support empowering women to reach their full potential,” said CHW CEO, Lisa Colt-Kotler.

To support the campaign and to make a gift, visit www.breathelifegivelove.ca.

About Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW)

CHW is a non-political, nonpartisan national network of dedicated volunteers and professionals who strongly believe that the advancement of education, healthcare, and social services transcends politics, religion, and national boundaries. For over a century, CHW has passionately supported women, children, and families in Israel and Canada. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.

To launch our collaboration, Dede created a large-scale art installation on the helicopter landing pad at Hadassah Hospital using his iconic bandaid.