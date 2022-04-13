Moody County Highway 9A Closure Planned Near Flandreau

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Contact:

Dan Drake, Project Engineer, 605-937-3099

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin bridge replacement work on Moody County Highway 9A over the Big Sioux River northwest of Flandreau. Motorists are advised that Moody County Highway 9A will be closed to through traffic between Moody County Highway 4 and S.D. Highway 32 beginning Monday, April 18, 2022, until project completion.

Access will be maintained for local traffic only. A detour route will be specified with traffic control signs and includes using S.D. Highway 13 as an alternate route.

This construction project consists of structure replacement, approach grading, and asphalt surfacing.

The prime contractor for this $2.4 million project is Robert R. Schroeder Construction, Inc., Glenwood, MN. The completion date for the project is Nov. 18, 2022.

For more information about the project, please contact Dan Drake, SDDOT Project Engineer, at Dan.Drake@state.sd.us or 605-937-3099.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-