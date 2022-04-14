Submit Release
CDD Vault Integrates with SnapGene Server for Web-Based Sharing of Plasmid Information

BURGLINGAME, CA, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc. (CDD) announced today that it has completed the integration of SnapGene Server with its flagship CDD Vault research informatics platform. This integration allows users to visualize and share plasmid information such as maps and sequences within the web-based CDD Vault application.

SnapGene is a molecular biology tool widely used by scientists globally. SnapGene Server enables plasmid map and sequence output in a web browser, plus the ability to annotate and obtain a list of primers, restriction sites, and other common features.

CDD Vault is a secure, hosted platform where research teams can organize, query, and share biological and chemical entities and associated data. The SnapGene Server integration builds on a strong foundation of Activity & Registration, ELN, Inventory, and Visualization capabilities to now deliver an even better user experience in managing plasmids and supporting biologics research.

“Customers expect the best of breed technologies to work seamlessly with each other. Scientists throughout the world can now access leading technologies for Biologics Registration, Analyses, and secure Collaboration. The SnapGene partnership is one of the ways we made CDD Vault the ideal informatics system for Biologics R&D,” said Dr. Barry Bunin, CEO of CDD, “It highlights CDD’s strength collaborating with other leading organizations. It fits, given Collaborative is right in the name of our company.”

ABOUT COLLABORATIVE DRUG DISCOVERY
CDD’s (www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, “CDD Vault®”, is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault® is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize biological sequences, chemical structures, biological study data and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.

