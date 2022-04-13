Soundstripe Announces $7.5M Paid to Artists and 10M Total Music and Media Licenses Issued Amid Continued Growth
Our expanding catalog diversity and new creator-centric subscription plans provide even more options for creators to enhance their projects with high-quality music and other content.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundstripe, a leading provider of unlimited high-quality, royalty-free music, video, and sound effects for creators that was recently named the #1 fastest growing private media company in the Southeast by Inc. Magazine, announced it has paid out over $7.5 million to musicians since its inception in 2016. The company has also issued more than 10 million total song, sound effect, and stock video licenses since its formation, with 3.5 million of those issued in 2021. As its substantial growth and dedication to the creative community continue to be recognized by the industry, Soundstripe is now rolling out a new look and commitment to add diversity to its leadership ranks.
Founded in 2016 by Travis Terrell (Co-CEO), Micah Sannan (Co-CEO), and Trevor Hinesley (CTO), Soundstripe’s primary focus has always been to “Keep Creators Creating,” which will remain at the core of what the company does. To that end, Soundstripe has optimized its catalog’s look and feel, with customers now finding and downloading the songs they need in less than 5 minutes on average. The company also continues to expand its catalog offerings, signing 10 new artists to production deals in the past year with more deals expected to be announced in the coming months. These artists are generally contracted for specific genre needs, creating 5-6 songs per month with a large amount of creative freedom. This approach has led to a growth of 23% in Soundstripe’s music catalog in 2021 with 1,500 new songs joining its ranks, as well as 21% growth in sound effects with over 11,000 new options. Soundstripe also massively expanded its stock video offerings, with over 45% growth and nearly 30,000 new video clips added.
In addition, with 9,200% growth from 2016 to 2021, Soundstripe was recently recognized by Inc. Magazine, who named Soundstripe the #1 fastest growing private Media company in the Southeast on its 2022 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list. An extension of the Inc. 5000, which lists the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., the Inc. Regionals rank the fastest growing companies in a particular region, looking at both sustainable growth and jobs over a two-year period.
To go along with this growth, Soundstripe is now rolling out a new look with the goal of “Bringing Back the Joy.” The company has also recently revised its pricing structure in order to provide the best value to creators. The new plan options include a Creator plan for $9.99 per month, a Pro plan for $19.99 per month, and a Pro Plus plan for $39.99 per month. The Pro plan is recommended as the ideal package for freelancers creating commercial content, as it includes unlimited commercial and client use, advanced YouTube clearance tools, extended monetization on YouTube, and access to Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro extensions. Learn more about the new pricing here: https://app.soundstripe.com/pricing
Soundstripe is also focused on continuing to diversify its executive ranks, recently bringing in two women into senior leadership positions – Vanessa Beeswanger, VP Marketing, and Lauren Cutrell, VP Product. As they continue to sign new artists to production deals, the company is prioritizing bringing in diverse artists from around the world, with an emphasis on female artists and people of color. Going forward, they will have an 18-seat roster of artists with production deals that rotates every three months, allowing even more perspectives to shine.
“We are entering a very exciting phase of Soundstripe’s future,” said Travis Terrell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Soundstripe. “With our new look and customer-focused pricing structure comes our continued commitment to serve creators in the most helpful ways possible. Our strong creator relationships are essential to Soundstripe’s success and growth, and I can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”
“Our expanding catalog diversity and new creator-centric subscription plans provide even more options for creators to enhance their projects with high-quality music and other content,” said Beeswanger. “We’re excited to announce these enhancements as we reach this 10 million licenses milestone.”
About Soundstripe
Soundstripe is one of the industry’s fastest growing providers of unlimited, royalty-free music, stock video, and sound effects for use in videos, podcasts, and other media projects. It is driven by a unique subscription model that lets content creators pay a fee for usage of all the media in Soundstripe’s catalog, with a la carte licenses also available. This approach has led to more than 10 million licenses being issued for tens of thousands of customers in more than 140 countries since Soundstripe’s inception in 2016.
The company is based in Nashville and was named to the Top 100 of the 2022 Inc. Regionals list and the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, cementing its place as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. It was selected for The Tennessean’s Top Workplaces list in both 2019 and 2020, winning special awards for Values and Best in Leadership for co-founders Travis Terrell, Micah Sannan, and Trevor Hinesley. Soundstripe also won the Game-Changing Startup award in the Entertainment, Sports, and Media category at The Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s 2019 NEXT Awards, and was named one of the city’s Top 10 startup cultures by Powderkeg. For more information, visit soundstripe.com.
