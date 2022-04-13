GF Hotels & Resorts Launches GF CAP, An Industry-Leading Hospitality Mentorship Program
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with more than 140 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, recently announced the launch of its hospitality mentorship program.
"The Great Resignation was really about creating retention, and therefore, investing in our people is the most important thing we can do. We've realized that we can't just find leaders; we need to create leaders," stated John Rubino, President and COO, Managed Division.
This mentorship program will offer a 12-month leadership development program based on participants' engagement and performance. Designed as a tiered certification program focusing on three levels; Core, Professional, and Expert.
"Offering not only mentoring but support to our future leaders allows us to continue the commitment to bringing the ultimate experience to our guests and event clients," said Ryan Alpert, Senior Vice President, Sales & Revenue Strategy. "This program sets GF Hotels & Resorts apart from its competitors giving our team personal attention to reach their long-term career goals."
To learn more about GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development and Owner Relations, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 34 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
