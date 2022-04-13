iCERT Urges Nationwide NG9-1-1 Deployment
Empower Public Safety, Together - Join iCERT
Spectrum Auction Revenues Could Provide Needed Funding for National PriorityWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As our nation celebrates National Telecommunicators Week, the Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) wishes to extend its deepest gratitude to those men and women that answer our 9-1-1 calls. These professionals provide critical life-saving assistance by connecting each of us to police, fire, and emergency medical services during times of emergency.
While it is important to acknowledge the selfless efforts of our 9-1-1 telecommunicators during this national week of recognition, it is even more essential to ensure they have the most advanced 9-1-1 systems available to perform their jobs. Consequently, iCERT urges Congress to make the deployment of Next Generation 9-1-1 across our country a national priority and to provide state and local authorities with the resources needed to effectively protect our citizens, communities, and nation.
Funding full nationwide NG9-1-1 deployment requires a major investment by the federal government. As such, iCERT applauds and supports FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel’s recent proposal to use spectrum auction authority and future auction revenues to fund NG9-1-1. This approach would promote two critical national objectives – providing a spectrum pipeline to support future 5G and 6G wireless development and upgrading our nation’s emergency response infrastructure. Our 9-1-1 professionals and our nation’s citizens deserve nothing less.
George Kelemen
Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies
+1 2028050096
email us here