Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,070 in the last 365 days.

iCERT Urges Nationwide NG9-1-1 Deployment

iCERT Logo

Empower Public Safety, Together - Join iCERT

Spectrum Auction Revenues Could Provide Needed Funding for National Priority

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As our nation celebrates National Telecommunicators Week, the Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) wishes to extend its deepest gratitude to those men and women that answer our 9-1-1 calls. These professionals provide critical life-saving assistance by connecting each of us to police, fire, and emergency medical services during times of emergency.

While it is important to acknowledge the selfless efforts of our 9-1-1 telecommunicators during this national week of recognition, it is even more essential to ensure they have the most advanced 9-1-1 systems available to perform their jobs. Consequently, iCERT urges Congress to make the deployment of Next Generation 9-1-1 across our country a national priority and to provide state and local authorities with the resources needed to effectively protect our citizens, communities, and nation.

Funding full nationwide NG9-1-1 deployment requires a major investment by the federal government. As such, iCERT applauds and supports FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel’s recent proposal to use spectrum auction authority and future auction revenues to fund NG9-1-1. This approach would promote two critical national objectives – providing a spectrum pipeline to support future 5G and 6G wireless development and upgrading our nation’s emergency response infrastructure. Our 9-1-1 professionals and our nation’s citizens deserve nothing less.

George Kelemen
Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies
+1 2028050096
email us here

You just read:

iCERT Urges Nationwide NG9-1-1 Deployment

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, IT Industry, Politics, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.