Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 14, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Gina A. Marquis, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Shawnee Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Clinton
Blanchester Local School District
09/15/2021 TO 04/11/2022
Performance Audit
Cuyahoga
Village of Walton Hills
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Darke
Darke County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
Fairfield
Fairfield County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
Harrison
Harrison Hills City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Huron
Monroeville Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Jefferson
Jefferson County Joint Vocational School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Lake
Lake County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
Lawrence
Perry Township
FFR
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lucas
Donna M. Mahaffey, O.D.
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Madison
Mt. Sterling Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Marion
TRECA Digital Academy
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ottawa
Genoa Area Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit
Mogadore Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Trumbull
Liberty Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Washington
Warren Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
