April 13, 2022

Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 14, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Gina A. Marquis, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Shawnee Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clinton Blanchester Local School District 09/15/2021 TO 04/11/2022 Performance Audit Cuyahoga Village of Walton Hills 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Darke Darke County Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination Fairfield Fairfield County Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination Harrison Harrison Hills City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Huron Monroeville Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Jefferson Jefferson County Joint Vocational School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Lake Lake County Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination Lawrence Perry Township FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas Donna M. Mahaffey, O.D. MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Madison Mt. Sterling Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Marion TRECA Digital Academy 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ottawa Genoa Area Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Mogadore Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Trumbull Liberty Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Washington Warren Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

