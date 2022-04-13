Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 14, 2022

 

April 13, 2022                                                           

Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 14, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

Gina A. Marquis, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Shawnee Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clinton

Blanchester Local School District

 

09/15/2021 TO 04/11/2022

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Village of Walton Hills

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Darke

Darke County

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Fairfield

Fairfield County

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Harrison

Harrison Hills City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Huron

Monroeville Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Jefferson

Jefferson County Joint Vocational School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lake

Lake County

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Lawrence

Perry Township

 FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lucas

Donna M. Mahaffey, O.D.

 MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Mt. Sterling Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Marion

TRECA Digital Academy

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ottawa

Genoa Area Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Mogadore Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Liberty Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Washington

Warren Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

