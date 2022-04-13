Government Increases Commitment To Supporting Stroke Awareness Campaign

CANADA, April 13 - Released on April 13, 2022

Stroke Campaign Urges Saskatchewan Residents To Recognize Signs And Act FAST (Face - Is It Drooping; Arms - Can You Raise Both; Speech - Is It Slurred Or Jumbled; Time To Call 911)

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing funding of $75,000 to the Heart and Stroke Foundation toward their FAST public awareness campaign, an increase of $25,000 from previous years.

"The FAST campaign is critical to raising awareness around the importance of identifying signs of a stroke and what to do promptly if you are experiencing symptoms," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "Not only does it promote the importance of knowing the signs for yourself, but can also contribute to a bystander knowing what to do and how to help."

The effectiveness of stroke treatment strongly depends on patients accessing appropriate care as soon as possible after symptom onset. Campaign messaging encourages people to call 911 in order to be transported quickly by ambulance to the appropriate stroke centre.

In 2020, stroke was the 5th leading cause of death in Canada and in Saskatchewan. There is some indication that COVID conditions have contributed to public reluctance to seek care for health emergencies. If you or someone you know are experiencing symptoms of Stroke do not delay. There are strong protocols to swiftly deal with strokes that greatly improve health outcomes.

"We're so grateful for the support of the Government of Saskatchewan toward the FAST signs of stroke campaign," Heart & Stroke Director of Health Policy and Systems in Saskatchewan Stephanie Rusu said. "By simply learning the most common signs of stroke and understanding the urgency to engage EMS by calling 9-1-1, every person in our province is empowered to save a life."

If you are experiencing stroke symptoms, call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not drive to the hospital. Calling 9-1-1 triggers a "Stroke Alert," which pre-notifies the stroke centre and ensures the stroke team is prepared to start treatment as soon as the patient arrives. As well, early patient assessment and management can begin en route in the ambulance.

