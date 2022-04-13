Global Edge Computing Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of revenue, the global edge computing market was valued at US$ 37,9821.21 Mn in 2021 growing at an estimated CAGR of 19% over the forecast period. Irrespective of its flaws, technology has proven to be as a boon for the mankind. Similarly, the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) to the global edge computing market has not only revamped the market, but also ensured that it continues to grow over the forecast period.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1140
With the help of edge computing, multiple complex procedures can be done easily. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic unlike other industries given an impetus to adoption of field service in majority of industries. Despite an economic meltdown across the globe, nearly 50 percent of subscription companies have continued to grow rampantly. As stated above rampant adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the growth of edge computing market. The rate of adoption is going upwards because, many organizations at present are showing trust on edge computing services in wake of surging dependency on centralized cloud computing services. Several organizations are moving towards cloud solutions, which is further driving the demand of edge computing market. As edge computing can be deployed through cloud and as they do not require much setup, they are being rapidly adopted by smaller businesses. Additionally, cloud deployment is cost-efficient, and can be designed as per the requirements of any business. In the era of automation, where multiple businesses are run from a single place, for example, the concept of ghost kitchen, edge computing seems an ideal solution.
Anything that works on internet is under multiple threats like breach of data and cyber-attacks. This also applies to global edge computing market, making it vulnerable to online threats. The data stored on cloud is often sensitive and hence any breach is likely to put privacy of several people on stake. Despite all the hindrances, the global edge computing market is forecasted to take giant strides courtesy of rapid implementation of 5G networks across the planet. Additionally, AI is also becoming hugely popular among many businesses owing to its capability of delivering real-time solutions.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global edge computing market software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1140
Key Findings – Global Edge Computing Market:
• The industries that use IoT sensors along with actuators are relying heavily on edge computing solutions like data centers, and edge nodes.
• The edge computing solutions can be easily deployed with the help of a cloud-based system, making is more feasible for the small businesses to use and this is why is expected to gain tremendous momentum during the forecast period.
• Bigger companies have massive amount of data which is likely to be sensitive in nature, hence for security purposes, they prefer on-premise installation of edge computing solutions.
• Rising use of autonomous vehicles in several countries is contributing immensely towards the growth of the global edge computing market
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Some of the major players operating in the Global Edge Computing Market are listed below:
• Akamai Technologies
• Amazon Web Services, Inc.
• Atos SE
• Ciena Corporation
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• ClearBlade, Inc.
• Dell Inc.
• Edge Intelligence
• EdgeConneX Inc.
• Fastly, Inc.
• GE DIGITAL
• Google LLC
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
• Huawei Services (Hong Kong) Co., Limited
• IBM
• Microsoft
• Scalarr Inc.
• Stratus Technologies
• Other Market Participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Edge Computing Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1140
Global Edge Computing Market
By Component
• Software
• Services
• Hardware
o Processors
o Sensors
o Gateways and Servers
o Others
By Deployment
• On-Premise
• Cloud
By Organization Size
• Small and Medium Size Organizations
• Large Organizations
By Application
• Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
• Image and Video Analytics
• Facial Recognition
• Artificial Intelligence (AI)
• Threats and Attacks Detection
• Content Delivery
• Remote Monitoring
• Traffic Management
• Storage and networking
• Others
By Industry Vertical
• Manufacturing
• Banking and Financial Services
• Energy and Utilities
• IT and Telecommunication
• Media and Entertainment
• Retail and Consumer Goods
• Transportation and Logistics
• Building and Construction
• Automotive
• Agriculture
• Oil and Gas
• Public Sector
• Smart Cities
• Healthcare and Life Sciences
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Top Related Reports:
Global Edge AI Software Market –
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Edge-AI-Software-Market-2019-2027-440
Global Edge Analytics Market -
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Edge-Analytics-Market--2019-2027-188
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1140
With the help of edge computing, multiple complex procedures can be done easily. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic unlike other industries given an impetus to adoption of field service in majority of industries. Despite an economic meltdown across the globe, nearly 50 percent of subscription companies have continued to grow rampantly. As stated above rampant adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the growth of edge computing market. The rate of adoption is going upwards because, many organizations at present are showing trust on edge computing services in wake of surging dependency on centralized cloud computing services. Several organizations are moving towards cloud solutions, which is further driving the demand of edge computing market. As edge computing can be deployed through cloud and as they do not require much setup, they are being rapidly adopted by smaller businesses. Additionally, cloud deployment is cost-efficient, and can be designed as per the requirements of any business. In the era of automation, where multiple businesses are run from a single place, for example, the concept of ghost kitchen, edge computing seems an ideal solution.
Anything that works on internet is under multiple threats like breach of data and cyber-attacks. This also applies to global edge computing market, making it vulnerable to online threats. The data stored on cloud is often sensitive and hence any breach is likely to put privacy of several people on stake. Despite all the hindrances, the global edge computing market is forecasted to take giant strides courtesy of rapid implementation of 5G networks across the planet. Additionally, AI is also becoming hugely popular among many businesses owing to its capability of delivering real-time solutions.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global edge computing market software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1140
Key Findings – Global Edge Computing Market:
• The industries that use IoT sensors along with actuators are relying heavily on edge computing solutions like data centers, and edge nodes.
• The edge computing solutions can be easily deployed with the help of a cloud-based system, making is more feasible for the small businesses to use and this is why is expected to gain tremendous momentum during the forecast period.
• Bigger companies have massive amount of data which is likely to be sensitive in nature, hence for security purposes, they prefer on-premise installation of edge computing solutions.
• Rising use of autonomous vehicles in several countries is contributing immensely towards the growth of the global edge computing market
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Some of the major players operating in the Global Edge Computing Market are listed below:
• Akamai Technologies
• Amazon Web Services, Inc.
• Atos SE
• Ciena Corporation
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• ClearBlade, Inc.
• Dell Inc.
• Edge Intelligence
• EdgeConneX Inc.
• Fastly, Inc.
• GE DIGITAL
• Google LLC
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
• Huawei Services (Hong Kong) Co., Limited
• IBM
• Microsoft
• Scalarr Inc.
• Stratus Technologies
• Other Market Participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Edge Computing Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1140
Global Edge Computing Market
By Component
• Software
• Services
• Hardware
o Processors
o Sensors
o Gateways and Servers
o Others
By Deployment
• On-Premise
• Cloud
By Organization Size
• Small and Medium Size Organizations
• Large Organizations
By Application
• Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
• Image and Video Analytics
• Facial Recognition
• Artificial Intelligence (AI)
• Threats and Attacks Detection
• Content Delivery
• Remote Monitoring
• Traffic Management
• Storage and networking
• Others
By Industry Vertical
• Manufacturing
• Banking and Financial Services
• Energy and Utilities
• IT and Telecommunication
• Media and Entertainment
• Retail and Consumer Goods
• Transportation and Logistics
• Building and Construction
• Automotive
• Agriculture
• Oil and Gas
• Public Sector
• Smart Cities
• Healthcare and Life Sciences
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Top Related Reports:
Global Edge AI Software Market –
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Edge-AI-Software-Market-2019-2027-440
Global Edge Analytics Market -
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Edge-Analytics-Market--2019-2027-188
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn