Global D-Psicose Market Growth Factors, Trends, Market Revenue and Forecasts: A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global d-psicose market was valued at US$ 276.21 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 29.2% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The changing nature of the food and beverage sector, as well as the increasing adoption of new substances for the production of low-calorie, is driving the global d-psicose market. Furthermore, growing demand for sugar substitutes and functional food products are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. D-Psicose, also known as D-allulose, is a naturally occurring but unordinary monosaccharide. It is a ketohexose with the same empirical formula as other monosaccharides like glucose and fructose. Allulose is a rare sugar because it is only found in significant quantities in plant foods such as brown sugar, maple syrup, wheat, and dried fruits such as figs and raisins. Allulose is also manufactured commercially, though it is not as widely used as other sugars in packaged foods and beverages or as a tabletop sweetener. Increased efforts by research institutes and major key companies to produce d-psicose products is further expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. For instance, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. launched ASTRARE, a pure crystal product of rare sugar D-psicose, in the Japanese market in October 2021, after several years of effort paid by industry-government-academia collaborations.
The crystalline powder segment held a significant share of the d-psicose market in 2021
According to the AMI, the crystalline powder segment held a significant share of the d-psicose market in 2021, due to the general advantages of powered d-psicose, such as ease of handling, storage, transportation, and longer shelf-life. Allulose powder can be found in trace amounts in a wide range of fruits and nutritional sweeteners. Powdered allulose is commercially produced through the enzymatic conversion of carbohydrates derived from corn, sugar beets, or other sources. The resulting sugar is approximately 70% as sweet as table sugar and has a similar taste and function. Furthermore, Shandong Saigao Group Corporation is a high-tech enterprise that integrates manufacturing, training, and research, with bioengineering as its leading industry. Allulose powder was created by the company as a low-calorie sweetener with the same clean, sweet taste as sugar. The company used enzymes to convert fructose from corn and other plants into allulose powder.
Beverages and Brewing is projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period 2022 to 2030 in the global d-psicose market
The beverage industry is expected to grow which has resulted in the rising demand for plant-based sources and a growing population in emerging economies. D-Psicose reduces calories, provides a sweet taste, and can help meet sugar reduction targets in beverages. The segment's demand will be driven by rising obesity and diabetes cases, as well as shifting consumer preferences over the forecast period.
The Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global D-Psicose Market
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic of a novel coronavirus disease, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, in March 2020. People preferred to consume food and nutritional products to stay fit and for immune system support during pandemic. Good nutrition can also lower the risk of developing other health issues such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. As a result of these factors, the market's demand for low-calorie and low-sugar products is increasing. Similar initiatives by companies to adapt more seamlessly to changing market conditions indicate that the global d-psicose market will grow at a vigorous rate over the forecast period.
Asia Pacific Region Is Expected to be Fastest Growing Region in the D-Psicose Market over the Forecast Period, Primarily Driven by Rising Awareness about the Health Benefits of Sugar-Free Products in This Region
Diabetes is becoming more prevalent, and there is a growing awareness of the health benefits of sugar-free products, as well as an emerging trend of healthy food and ingredients, which is expected to drive d-psicose market growth in this region. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 46 million people with diabetes in the IDF South-East Asia (SEA) Region are undiagnosed, accounting for 51% of all adults with diabetes in the region. Furthermore, growing economies in this region, such as China and India, are expected to significantly contribute to the market growth due to population growth and rising middle-class incomes.
The key market participants operating in the global d-psicose market are:
• Anderson Global Group, LLC
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.
• CJ CheilJedang Corp.
• Dezhou Huiyang Biotechnology Co., Ltd
• Guangzhou Reullei Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.
• Ingredion
• Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
• Merck KGaA
• SAVANNA Ingredients GmbH
• Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-tech Co.,Ltd
• SHANDONG SAIGAO GROUP CORPORATION
• Takamatsu Teisan Co., Ltd.
• Tate & Lyle
• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
• trc-canada.com
• Other Market Participants
How Absolute Market Insights is unique in nature?
The research report on D-Psicose Market will include extensive information based on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Market Determinants and Influencing Factors
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market Dynamics
o Drivers
o Restraints
o Opportunities
o Challenges
• Trends on Global D-Psicose Market
• Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitor Landscape
o Product Benchmarking
o Market Share Analysis, 2021
o Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• The final report will include competitive product benchmarking which will encompass comparison of varied services offered by different market participants on the basis of their features and capabilities that will help you to understand their market offerings. Furthermore, for each company, we will provide information regarding company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, and SWOT analysis and business strategies.
• The research study specific to a region, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America, is also available.
• We offer our reports in different languages which include German, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese and Korean amongst others.
Global D-Psicose Market
By Form
• Syrup
• Crystalline Powder
By Application
• Beverages and Brewing
• Food
Bakery Foods
Dairy Products
Yogurt and Confectionery
Table Sweeteners
Nutritional Products
Jams and Preserves
Others
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
