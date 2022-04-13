Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Is Projected to Reach USD 4.2 Billion By 2030 Growing at a CAGR Of 5.5%
Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Is Projected to Reach USD 4.2 Billion By 2030 Growing at a CAGR Of 5.5% During the Forecast Period (2022–2030)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antimicrobial susceptibility test is carried out in a laboratory by qualified laboratory scientists and medical technologists to determine whether or not a patient's antibiotic regimen is successful. The antimicrobial susceptibility test, in its most basic form, seeks to evaluate whether or not antibiotic treatment will be effective. These tests are conducted under strict guidelines to ensure that the results can be replicated in the future. The results of this test aid doctors in determining which antibiotic is best for each patient. Antibiotic susceptibility testing is done on a regular basis to ensure that antibiotics are effectively utilised. During research, the lowest concentrations of new or existing antimicrobial drugs that prevent the bacterium under investigation from growing consistently and observably in certain test conditions must be determined. The task entails identifying pharmaceutical resistance in some of the most frequent ailments, as well as determining the susceptibility of chosen medicines for specific infections. The antimicrobial susceptibility test market is gaining traction among healthcare organisations due to an increase in demand for automated testing items such as antimicrobial susceptibility testing cards, antimicrobial susceptibility testing panels, and high-tech automated systems that provide higher accuracy, faster processing, and improved work flow. As a result, the use of automated systems in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries has increased, indicating that the industry still has a long way to go.
Furthermore, as a result of advances in healthcare infrastructure, an increase in unmet healthcare needs, and an increase in the prevalence of antimicrobial resistance in populations, there are opportunities in previously untapped emerging markets with enormous growth potential in the antimicrobial susceptibility test market. Automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing devices are excessively expensive due to their numerous complicated features and capabilities. The time required for incubation and detection is cut in half when automated AST techniques are used. The expensive cost of these systems, on the other hand, is a major impediment to their widespread adoption by end-users, especially those with low financial resources.
Influence of a Pandemic:
As hospitals concentrated their attention on the COVID-19 pandemic, access to clients for the sale and deployment of automated AST systems (such as the Accelerate Pheno system, MicroScan WalkAway system, and Sensitire ARIS system) reduced in March and during the second quarter of 2020. Because of their limited access to current and potential clients, antimicrobial susceptibility test market players' ability to complete sales of new AST systems and install already sold systems has been severely hampered. As a result, the increase of consumable test kits has significantly slowed. However, the antimicrobial susceptibility test market is gaining traction post covid-19 phase.
Key Findings: Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market
Susceptibility testing discs, microbiological susceptibility testing strips, and susceptibility testing plates are among the products available for manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing. The majority of the AST market in 2021 was made up of manual susceptibility testing products. The majority of this section can be attributed to the overuse of broad-spectrum antibiotics, as well as the emergence of multidrug resistance to these drugs.
The clinical diagnostics category accounted for the largest share of the entire market in 2021. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, the rising incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and the large target patient population base (especially in emerging markets) are few major factors driving market adoption. Additionally, the growing procedural volume of clinical diagnostic tests, the increasing emphasis on effective and early disease diagnosis across major markets, and the introduction of various technologically advanced susceptibility testing products all contribute to the segment's large share of the antimicrobial susceptibility test market.
The key drivers driving the antimicrobial susceptibility test market's rise in North America are increased investment in research and development to build novel automated AST systems, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, safety concerns, and technological breakthroughs in antimicrobial susceptibility products. Liofilchem's Lefamulin 0.016-256 g/mL MTS was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2020. (MIC Test Strip). This approach employs a quantitative assay to determine lefamulin's Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC).
Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market:
By Product Outlook
• Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products
o Susceptibility Testing Disks
o MIC Strips
o Susceptibility Testing Plates
• Automated Laboratory Instruments
• Culture and Growth Media
• Consumables
By Type Outlook
• Antibacterial Susceptibility Testing
• Antifungal Susceptibility Testing
• Antiparasitic Susceptibility Testing
• Other Susceptibility Testing Types (slow-growing pathogens)
By Method Outlook
• Etest Method
• Disk Diffusion
• Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments
• Agar Dilution
• Broth Dilution
• Genotyping Methods
• Others
By Application Outlook
• Clinical Diagnostics
• Drug Discovery and Development
• Epidemiology
• Other Applications (Research and academic applications, bioterrorism surveillance, and environmental monitoring)
By End User Outlook
• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Research &Academic Institutes
• Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
