T2 Expands Workforce Housing Portfolio in Kissimmee

T2 Capital Management is pleased to announce the expansion of its workforce housing portfolio with the addition of Celebration Village.

KISSIMEE, FLORIDA, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T2 Capital Management is pleased to announce the expansion of its workforce housing portfolio with the addition of Celebration Village. The purchase of a 7.7-acre property will revitalize a stalled hotel condominium construction project, at 6051 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Fla. T2 will bring the three existing partially completed buildings up to code, convert them to 260+ apartments, and upgrade all interiors to provide a quality multi-family living experience at below market rents.

Escalating prices is a global dynamic that is forcing many within the Kissimmee area to endure extended commutes in order to find housing they can afford. Celebration Village, along with T2’s other workforce housing properties in Kissimee: Maingate Village and West Bay Village, is helping meet that need.

Jeff Brown, CEO at T2 Capital Management, commented “We continue to strive to be part of the solution in providing affordable, quality housing to local service professionals within our target markets. There is still a lot to do but we are grateful to continue our progress.”

T2 is partnering with Davenport, Fla.-based Cornerstone Asset Services, LLC to aid in the execution of the development. Cornerstone is a multi-family leasing and management company that will serve as property manager for Celebration Village.

About T2 Capital Management: T2 is a growing private equity real estate firm that is based in suburban Chicago. Since its inception in 2011, T2 has deployed $1.2+ billion and currently manages approximately $500 million. T2’s current portfolio spans multiple states and includes student housing, workforce housing, and luxury condominium properties. The firm is actively pursuing multiple development and investment opportunities in the workforce, student housing, and multi-family space. To find out more about T2 and its portfolio, visit T2investments.com.

