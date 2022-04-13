Global Short Bowel Syndrome Marketis Growing at an Exponential Rate: A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
• The global short bowel syndrome market was valued at US$ 1.092.16 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 24.6% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Short bowel syndrome is a complicated condition caused by the loss of function or physical loss of a part of the small intestine. As a result, people with short bowel syndrome have trouble absorbing nutrients like lipids, carbohydrates (sugars), vitamins, minerals and water (malabsorption). Due to a loss of essential vitamins and minerals, short bowel syndrome can cause malnutrition, unexpected weight loss, and other symptoms. It has been studied that the syndrome can be caused by any injury or condition that impairs or prevents the proper function of the small intestine, even if the length of the bowel is unaffected.Although there is no cure, the disease is frequently treatable through medications or surgeries. Short bowel syndrome is a type of intestinal failure that can be categorized as a cause or a subtype.Infants with a short bowel syndrome (congenital short bowel syndrome) are born in rare situations. It is estimated thatshort bowel syndrome affects about three out of every million people. Over the years, various clinical trials and drug developments are been carried for effective treatment of short bowel syndrome. Leading players in the short bowel syndrome market are looking forward to collaborationsfor research and development of various drugs for the treatment of the syndrome. For instance, NPS Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals developed Gattex (teduglutide), which is a subcutaneous injectable used to treat adults with short bowel syndrome. Furthermore,a variety of nontransplantation surgical techniques can help improve intestinal function. However, increased experience and excellent results from intestine transplantation have given short bowel syndrome care a new dimension. Several therapies, including parenteral nutrition (PN), bowel therapy and surgical procedures to restructure bowel have been used in these patients.New nutritional methods, medication, and prompt surgical procedures have all contributed to these patients' improved outcomes.
Key Findings of the Report:
• Based on the indication, various symptoms are diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, malnutrition and others.The length and function of the remaining or undamaged segment of the small intestine can have a big impact on the symptoms and severity of short bowel syndrome.The symptoms of short bowel syndrome vary so much, that not everyone with the condition will experience all of them.Diarrhea is the most common symptom of short bowel syndrome which can get severe dehydration, unintentional weight loss, a general sensation of ill health (malaise), lethargy, and eventually starvation are all possible side effects. Furthermore due to malnutrition and undernutrition and a lack of the appropriate vitamins for optimal growth and development can cause poor growth in newborns and children.Short bowel syndrome can cause plenty of other symptoms, depending on whether or not specific vitamins or minerals are absorbed at enough quantities. For instance, Vitamin D deficiency in children can cause rickets, a disorder marked by leg bow deformities, discomfort, and progressive degradation of the bone structure.Vitamin D insufficiency can result in low calcium levels in the blood, as well as occasional muscle spasms (tetany) and an odd skin sensation. Therefore to cure these symptoms various treatments and medications are being introduced which is boosting the global short bowel syndrome market.
• Short bowel syndrome has various diagnosis methods. A detailed patient history, a thorough clinical evaluation, and a variety of specialist diagnostics, including laboratory tests and X-ray scans, are used to diagnose small bowel syndrome. Over the years, laboratory tests which is a completed blood count (CBC test) are been carried to diagnose short bowel syndrome. These tests are being performed to assess the levels of nutritional status when low and or when dehydration is detected high. Moreover short bowel syndrome can cause vitamin and mineral deficiencies, which can be detected with laboratory tests. In the last few years, advancements in imaging techniques are being used to assess individuals with short bowel syndrome. For instance, computer and X-rays are used to make a film that shows cross-sectional images of certain tissue features during CT scanning.Physicians use an abdominal CAT scan to diagnose disorders like intestinal obstruction and examine the liver's function.Thus, with the rising awareness about diagnosis of syndrome the global short bowel syndrome market is flourishing with these diagnostic methods.
• The treatment for short bowel syndrome focuses on the specific symptoms that each person experiences.Pediatric gastroenterologists, surgeons, adult gastroenterologists, dietitians, nutritionists and other healthcare specialists (social work and psychology) are required to organize an afflicted individual's therapy in a systematic and thorough manner.Total parenteral nutrition (TPN [intravenous fluid and nutrition therapy]), enteral feeding, dietary changes, oral rehydration solutions, certain drugs, surgery are all be part of the treatment approach for short bowel syndrome. A variety of medications are used to treat patients with short bowel syndrome such as Gattex (teduglutide). A drug which is a form of glucagon-like peptide 2, which is a protein involved in the adaptation and rehabilitation of the intestines' lining (mucosa). Additionally leading players in the short bowl syndrome market are investing into various clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. Thus with such emerging treatments and medication the global short bowel syndrome is anticipated to flourish in the upcoming years.
• Asia Pacificis anticipated to be the fastest growing region in short bowel syndrome market for the forecast period 2022-2030. In the last few years the number of patients with short bowel syndrome are rising at an alarming rate. Government organizations and healthcare institutes have been taking huge initiatives for awarenessabout symptoms and causes for short bowel syndrome. Moreover the leading players in this region are focused on developing effective treatments and medications for short bowel syndrome. Thus, with these factors short bowel syndrome market is expected to flourish in the upcoming years.
Some of the key players operating in the global short bowel syndrome market are listed below:
• 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.
• Adis International Ltd
• Ardelyx
• Emmaus Medical, Inc.
• Hanmi Pharm. Co. Ltd
• OxThera
• R&D Systems, Inc.
• Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.
• VectivBio AG
• Zealand Pharma A/S
• Other Market Participants
Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market:
By Indication
• Diarrhea
• Fatigue
• Weight loss
• Malnutrition
• Others
By Diagnosis
• Blood Tests
• Computerized Tomography (CT) scan
• Fecal fat tests
• Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series
• X-ray
• Liver Biopsy
• Others
By Treatment
• Nutritional support
o Oral rehydration
o Parenteral nutrition.
o Vitamin and mineral supplements.
o Special Diet
o Others
• Medications
o GLP-2
o Glutamine
o Growth Hormones
o Others
• Intestinal transplant surgery
• Others
By Application
• Infants / Children
• Adults
By End User
• Gastrointestinal Specialty Clinics
• Hospitals
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
