GREAT LAKES GAMING TO HOST A 4/20 LAUNCH PARTY & OPENING EVENT AT ITS NEW SKY-HIGH VENUE IN DOWNTOWN ROCHESTER
[Media are invited at 2 pm to tour Rochester’s first and only downtown esports gaming space]
It’s been a dream of mine to create the perfect high-end esports facility and take gaming to a whole new level”ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Lakes Gaming (GLG) is pleased to announce its opening day launch party on April 20, 2022. The day will include a press event at 2 pm, with games and tournaments until 1 am. The general public is invited to Enter. Play. Win. Great Lakes Gaming is located on the 22nd floor of 100 S. Clinton Avenue, the former Xerox Tower, now called Innovation Square. See schedule below.
“It’s been a dream of mine to create the perfect high-end esports facility and take gaming to a whole new level,” says Ben Garvey, CEO, president and founder. “And thanks to Gallina Development, we are opening a 'Country Club of Gaming' in an iconic building where people can experience the sweeping views and energy of downtown Rochester.”
#LittleBitOfGlory 4/20 Launch Party Schedule:
• 2 pm: press conference with Ben Garvey and Andre Green from Greenlight Networks
• 4 pm: Smash & Valorant tournaments begin
• 5 pm: GLG live-stream begins on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/glgaminglounges
The new 3,400-square-foot space features a sophisticated approach to gaming with an age-appropriate setting (not your mom’s basement). The space features 12 high-end PC stations, latest gen consoles, two private streaming booths, internet powered by Greenlight (that would make NASA envious) and fresh food and drink for guests by Bite Rochester in the GLG Cafe. The facility’s viewing room offers the perfect setting for leagues, tournaments, and corporate events for gamers of all levels.
About Great Lakes Gaming: Founded in 2019 by Ben Garvey, Great Lakes Gaming (GLG) is a new start-up aimed at bringing a renewed sense of professionalism to the competitive gaming scene (esports). GLG has built a reputation of high-quality video game tournaments, live-streams, and its consistency to provide professional level events. Since GLG’s initial launch, they have organized and broadcasted 150 events hosting over 25,000 players nationwide, creating 1,000+ hours of action-packed content. Visit https://drum.io/greatlakesgaming for more.
Great Lakes Gaming Sizzle Reel