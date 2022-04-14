Stem Tronics Announces New Study Results Released in Early Presentation
The findings show that bronchoscopist microwave ablation for certain patients with malignant lung nodules is feasibleSAWARA WARD, FUKUOKA, JAPAN, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem Tronics, an innovator in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery and a technological leader, is pleased to announce the release of recent clinical data revealing the long-awaited safety and performance outcomes of microwave ablation performed biomicroscopically using the Stem Tronics electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy device. The findings were just presented in a late-breaking conference.
"Due to the location of the lesion, comorbidities, and therapeutic side effects, patients with malignant lesions in the lungs frequently have restricted treatment options. The findings of the study look at the potential benefits of more personalized treatment for patients and present a new option for surgeons and clinicians to treat malignant tumors in the lungs in a minimally invasive, localized manner”, said Saito Kira, Chief of Research Department at Stem Tronics.
To describe the safety and performance of the involved procedures, the study is a prospective, multi-center trial that enrolled several patients from Asia and Europe. All of the patients had a bronchoscopist ablation procedure and were monitored for a determined period of time.
Bronchoscopist microwave ablation is an option for primary and oligometastatic malignant lung nodules (30mm) in patients who decline or are not candidates for both surgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy, according to the findings of the study. All of the participants had acceptable ablation of the lesion after one month of imaging.
To improve diagnosis, optimize treatments, and speed recovery, Stem Tronics continues to take a wide revolutionary approach to the care continuum for the treatment of lung illness.
Stem Tronics will continue to investigate the ablation catheter kit's safety and efficacy as part of a planned investigational device exemption (IDE) study, with the goal of submitting for device approval or clearance at a later date.
