Applications for the 40th Macao Young Musicians Competition open in May

MACAU, April 13 - The Macao Young Musicians Competition, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), aims to actively promote the development of classical music in Macao, encourage young local musicians to explore their musical potential, and provide them with valuable stage experience and learning opportunities. The 40th Macao Young Musicians Competition, dedicated to Chinese and Western music, will be held in July and August this year. Applications will be open from 5 to 11 May. Macao residents born in or after 2001 (for instrumental categories) and 1997 (for vocal categories) are welcome to register online at www.icm.gov.mo/cjmm.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of IC’s establishment and the 40th Macao Young Musicians Competition, this year’s competition has set up an advisory panel with members from Mainland China, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan for the first time. The members have convened an online meeting before to provide valuable advice on the development and organisation of the competition, with the aim of optimising the competition regulations and raising the competition standards.

Applicants may register online from 10am on 5 May to 4pm on 11 May through the Macao Young Musicians Competition website. The registration system will be closed at 4pm on 11 May, after which registrations will not be accepted. Successful applicants who receive the confirmation message can submit the required documents and an application fee of MOP100 per category in person at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building at Tap Siac Square, from 12pm to 7pm (open during lunch hour), between 12 and 15 May.

IC will adjust the competition arrangements and adopt corresponding anti-epidemic measures in response to the development of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Please pay attention to the information announced on the Macao Young Musicians Competition website before the competition.

More information about the competition regulations, competition music pieces and application can be obtained and downloaded on the Macao Young Musicians Competition website ( www.icm.gov.mo/cjmm ).

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6601 or 8399 6609 during office hours.