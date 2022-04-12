Senate Bill 563 Printer's Number 1588
PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 609
PRINTER'S NO. 1588
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
563
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, FONTANA, ARGALL, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI
AND REGAN, APRIL 16, 2021
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON LABOR AND INDUSTRY, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, APRIL 12, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 27, 1927 (P.L.465, No.299), entitled
"An act to provide for the safety of persons employed,
housed, or assembled in certain buildings and structures by
requiring certain construction and ways of egress, equipment,
and maintenance; providing for the licensing of
projectionists, except in cities of the first class and
second class; requiring the submission of plans for
examination and approval; providing for the promulgation of
rules and regulations for the enforcement of this act;
providing for the enforcement of this act by the Department
of Labor and Industry, the Department of Health, boards of
school directors and, in certain cases, by the chiefs of fire
departments in cities of the third class; providing penalties
for violations of the provisions of this act; and repealing
certain acts," further providing for standards for Class VI
buildings.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3.6(f)(1)(i), (f.1) and (g) of the act of
April 27, 1927 (P.L.465, No.299), referred to as the Fire and
Panic Act, are amended to read:
Section 3.6. Standards for Class VI Buildings.--
(f) (1) (i) As to family [child day-care] child-care
homes, a facility [registered] licensed by the Department of
