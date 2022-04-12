Senate Bill 563 Printer's Number 1588

PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 609

PRINTER'S NO. 1588

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

563

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, FONTANA, ARGALL, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI

AND REGAN, APRIL 16, 2021

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON LABOR AND INDUSTRY, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, APRIL 12, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 27, 1927 (P.L.465, No.299), entitled

"An act to provide for the safety of persons employed,

housed, or assembled in certain buildings and structures by

requiring certain construction and ways of egress, equipment,

and maintenance; providing for the licensing of

projectionists, except in cities of the first class and

second class; requiring the submission of plans for

examination and approval; providing for the promulgation of

rules and regulations for the enforcement of this act;

providing for the enforcement of this act by the Department

of Labor and Industry, the Department of Health, boards of

school directors and, in certain cases, by the chiefs of fire

departments in cities of the third class; providing penalties

for violations of the provisions of this act; and repealing

certain acts," further providing for standards for Class VI

buildings.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3.6(f)(1)(i), (f.1) and (g) of the act of

April 27, 1927 (P.L.465, No.299), referred to as the Fire and

Panic Act, are amended to read:

Section 3.6. Standards for Class VI Buildings.--

(f) (1) (i) As to family [child day-care] child-care

homes, a facility [registered] licensed by the Department of

