Senate Resolution 267 Printer's Number 1586
PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - and
WHEREAS, A majority of the Union garrison surrendered and
thus should have been taken as prisoners of war; and
WHEREAS, Confederate and Union witness accounts state that
instead of being taken as prisoners of war, approximately 300
Union soldiers were gunned down and killed, including servicemen
who were already wounded; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 200 of the approximately 300 Union
soldiers killed were Black servicemen; and
WHEREAS, The Congress of the United States opened an
investigation into the battle, where witnesses stated that a
majority of the wounds suffered by Union soldiers targeted the
torso and head from point-blank range; and
WHEREAS, The Congressional inquiry determined that 70% of
White soldiers survived the battle, while only 35% of Black
soldiers survived; and
WHEREAS, The events that occurred during the Battle of Fort
Pillow led to the Union's refusal to participate in further
prisoner exchanges with the Confederate army; and
WHEREAS, This massacre did not deter other Black servicemen
from serving in the Union army, but instead increased their
resolve, many of whom proceeded to use "Remember Fort Pillow" as
a battle cry; and
WHEREAS, The site of the battle is well preserved and is now
the Fort Pillow State Historic Park in Tennessee; and
WHEREAS, April 12, 2022, will be the 158th anniversary of the
Battle of Fort Pillow; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize April 12, 2022, as the
158th anniversary of the Fort Pillow Massacre, in honor of the
fallen soldiers who lost their lives during this battle.
