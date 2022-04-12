Senate Resolution 274 Printer's Number 1583

PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - child abuse and neglect in far too many families in this

Commonwealth is especially difficult to combat; and

WHEREAS, The COVID-19 pandemic, service interruptions and

Statewide virtual schooling aided in this crisis by decreasing

the number and frequency of our teachers, friends and the public

having eyes on our children, catching warning signs of abuse and

intervening to prevent deaths; and

WHEREAS, The heroin and opioid epidemic, which continues to

claim the lives of 14 Pennsylvanians every day, often victimizes

the children of parents struggling with addiction, with infants

and young children frequently left unsupervised and unsupported

in the most unsafe and unsanitary of conditions; and

WHEREAS, Child abuse crosses all racial, economic and

geographic boundaries; and

WHEREAS, The damaging effects of child abuse include school

failure, alcohol and drug abuse and physical and psychological

difficulties; and

WHEREAS, Child abuse can and must be prevented and awareness

raised so that families can learn that they have access to

community resources which offer support, information and

guidance to help stop or prevent abusive behaviors or

conditions; and

WHEREAS, By working to enhance awareness of child abuse and

prevent and end abusive behaviors and environments, we

demonstrate our collective commitment to breaking the vicious

cycle of abuse and creating a safe, nurturing, loving

environment for every infant and child in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Many Pennsylvanians in schools, social service

agencies, churches and neighborhood groups throughout this

Commonwealth are working to support the victims of child abuse

20220SR0274PN1583 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30