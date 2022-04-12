Senate Resolution 274 Printer's Number 1583
PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - child abuse and neglect in far too many families in this
Commonwealth is especially difficult to combat; and
WHEREAS, The COVID-19 pandemic, service interruptions and
Statewide virtual schooling aided in this crisis by decreasing
the number and frequency of our teachers, friends and the public
having eyes on our children, catching warning signs of abuse and
intervening to prevent deaths; and
WHEREAS, The heroin and opioid epidemic, which continues to
claim the lives of 14 Pennsylvanians every day, often victimizes
the children of parents struggling with addiction, with infants
and young children frequently left unsupervised and unsupported
in the most unsafe and unsanitary of conditions; and
WHEREAS, Child abuse crosses all racial, economic and
geographic boundaries; and
WHEREAS, The damaging effects of child abuse include school
failure, alcohol and drug abuse and physical and psychological
difficulties; and
WHEREAS, Child abuse can and must be prevented and awareness
raised so that families can learn that they have access to
community resources which offer support, information and
guidance to help stop or prevent abusive behaviors or
conditions; and
WHEREAS, By working to enhance awareness of child abuse and
prevent and end abusive behaviors and environments, we
demonstrate our collective commitment to breaking the vicious
cycle of abuse and creating a safe, nurturing, loving
environment for every infant and child in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Many Pennsylvanians in schools, social service
agencies, churches and neighborhood groups throughout this
Commonwealth are working to support the victims of child abuse
