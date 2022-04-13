TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 Emancipation Day Celebration

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, the 2022 Emancipation Day Celebration will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

E Street from 13 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

10th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

10 th Street, between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

11 th Street, between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12 th Street, between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

13 th Street, from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

E Street, between 13th Street and 14th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.