Vladimir Yordanov and Sam Harper Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

We speak to our clients in “human”. This means that we first try to understand what they need and then we offer solutions.” — Vladimir Yordanov, founder and CEO at Presitely

Vladimir Yordanov, founder and CEO at Presitely

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

There are a few important things that set our company apart from many other agencies.

As a full service digital marketing agency, we provide holistic solutions that can include the full spectrum of digital marketing services. However, we don’t enjoy providing services that bring in little to no results. What we focus on is resolving our clients’ problems and growing their revenue.

We also have a very transparent and coherent approach. This reduces the stress and hassle for our clients because they have one point of contact, backed by a full team of digital marketing experts.

Finally, we speak to our clients in “human”. This means that we first try to understand what they need and then we offer solutions.

Recently we had a client whose website was in a really bad condition. It was deindexed, it had malware, and it had hardly any traffic and leads. They also had a limited budget because they were going through very difficult times recovering from the pandemic.

Their high season was about to start but most probably they weren’t going to get any traffic or leads because of the fundamental issues their website had. It was clear that if they didn’t fix their website, they would probably go bankrupt soon.

We knew what had to be done to get the website back in Google’s good graces. So we told the client that we can fix the high priority issues now and they can pay us later after their high season is over and they’re financially more stable. And that’s exactly what happened. We managed to fix the malware and all major SEO issues in time. Eventually, the client saw a noticeable increase in traffic and leads and we got paid for our work.

In our place, many agencies wouldn’t even consider starting such a project. Some agencies don’t even want to start their research unless they are paid in advance. We believe that if we focus on delivering the promised results, profits will follow.

Sam Harper, co-founder and CMO of Hippy Feet

For the benefit of our readers, can you outline the steps one has to go through, from when they think of the idea, until it finally lands in a customer’s hands? In particular, we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

My expertise is in eCommerce and apparel brands, so that’s the best place for me to speak from.

Once you have an idea of a brand you want to build, you should start establishing an online presence on day one. This means standing up a website, social media accounts, and publishing content. Most clothing companies are differentiated on either the technical qualities of the garment they’re making or their brand. Unless your product is truly innovative, then you’ll be relying heavily on your brand. By establishing a brand presence as soon as possible, you start to build recognition among your target audience.

The next step is to begin sourcing your product. Some clothing items will require you to create a “tech pack”. Think of this as a blueprint that a manufacturer will use to know exactly what kind of cuts, seams, and features to add and exactly how to do it. Other products are very simple like screen printing a design on a premade t-shirt for example. The level of complexity will vary significantly based on the product you want to create.

Most apparel companies don’t own their manufacturing internally. Instead, you hire a factory for a period of time to produce your products. Finding these manufacturers can be tricky. While you can start by searching on Google or Alibaba for someone that makes a product similar to yours, I highly suggest that you try to get in touch with a person who has apparel sourcing experience. Often, these people will have standing relationships with manufacturers and be able to provide an introduction.

Once your product is actually created, it’s time to sell and fulfill it. One great thing about apparel is that there are multiple channels you can sell on. From establishing your own eCommerce presence, to selling promotional products, and wholesaling your product into stores — there’s a wide range of ways to generate sales.

