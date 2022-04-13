Ashley Sumner and Michelle Gilmore Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Ashley Sumner, CEO & Founder of Quilt Michelle Gilmore, Founder of A R Z É Candice Georgiadis

Ashley Sumner, CEO & Founder of Quilt. Michelle Gilmore, Founder of A R Z É.

The lesson I learned is to hire slowly: ask advisors for support to interview candidates, call more references, and explicitly state what success looks like when someone joins my team.” — Ashley Sumner, CEO & Founder of Quilt

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

The topic of growth and how to go about it continues to be a trigger button for so many companies. Technologies seem to stay way ahead of your marketing team, even though they may be doing a great job, using an outside expert with cutting edge knowledge could be the difference between a good year and milestone making success. Reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get started on those milestones today.

-

Ashley Sumner, CEO & Founder of Quilt

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

As a society, most adults don’t have support in life’s most stressful moments whether at work, in love, in health, with our identity. As a child, I went through a lot alone. I spent my teens and 20s searching for ways to feel better — yoga, meditation, journaling, all of it. It wasn’t until I found myself in community, having supportive conversations and having fun with others, that I started to actually feel better.

When we start to feel good, we show up differently for ourselves, others, and our planet. I created Quilt so that people can be in constant community and feel better, together.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Take calls instead of zoom meetings if you can. It’s often easier to let ideas flow while you walk and talk. If you can’t, make time to walk — even if it’s only around the block.

Set an intention each morning and check in with yourself throughout the day.

Pull a card — tarot, oracle, inspirational quotes, whatever you like as a prompt to get creative, or have a good laugh. I was given this deck called Spiritual AF and they are so fun to read.

Listen to your body. If you feel something is off, listen and dig deeper.

Hop on Quilt and listen in to a conversation! I find my days feel more fulfilling when I quilt than when I don’t.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’d like to start a movement around the statement crying is cool. I’m someone who proudly cries a lot. I feel like we’ve been told that crying is weak and only happens when we’re sad, but that’s not true. I’ve laughed so hard I started crying, I’ve cried happy tears. Openly shared tears bond us and I think that’s kinda cool.

The full interview is available here

-

Michelle Gilmore, Founder of A R Z É

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

It takes time to grow a business. For most like me, it can take years to become established and known. Enjoy the journey of learning along as you go, sharing your product or service with others, and really appreciate every success or win!

Get a mentor. I would say the biggest challenge when I first started was not having mentorship. Not knowing anyone personally doing what I was doing or having anyone pave the way for me forced me to figure it out all on my own. There were many trials and errors. The actual business side of running a business can be overwhelming and challenging at times, but now there are more resources, videos, books and support from other women. Find a mentor.

Allow others to help you. To this day, it’s still hard for me to allow others to help out since I don’t want to burden others or I feel like I should just do it myself since I know what I want the outcome to be. This is something I am working on, since I know first hand the business will not grow without help. You cannot do it all yourself. There comes a point when you just have to take a deep breath and tell yourself that it’s ok to let go and appreciate all the help you can get in order to scale!

Your business is like a relationship that you have to pour into. Like in any healthy relationship you have to give your time, energy and love for it to thrive. A positive attitude, making sacrifices, being dedicated and being flexible is helpful. Being honest with yourself about the strengths and weaknesses and checking in to see what needs to be adjusted or changed is important. A business is always evolving and there are ups and downs, but working through challenges and staying committed is key! And remember to celebrate all the growth and good along the way!

The rest of the interview is available here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis