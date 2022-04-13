SCCG MANAGEMENT AND BLUEBAT GAMES PARTNER IN USA FOR THEIR SOCIAL CASINO PLATFORM, GREENTUBE PRO

Greentube Pro and SCCG Management Logos

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a Las Vegas based consultancy for the casino gaming industry, will provide business development services for BlueBat Games, a Vancouver, British Columbia-based white label social casino platform provider, in the United States.

BlueBat Games is a subsidiary of Greentube GmbH and is the proud creator of Greentube Pro, a white label social casino solution for land-based casinos. With Greentube Pro, casinos can reach their players beyond the casino doors, allowing them to interact with their brand from home, find hours of entertainment with the highest quality social gaming content and earn real-life rewards.

Social casino gaming is seen as the future of retention marketing, keeping active players fully engaged in casino brands at any time and on any device. Social casinos leverage the power of social networks, as well as engaging players in ways that a real money online casino cannot, mainly due to regulations and restrictions. Moreover, friends of players can be reached and offered incentives to visit both the online social casino and brick-and-mortar operations. Online gameplay offers infinite ways and techniques to keep new players coming through the doors and back for more.

Casinos that opt to utilise Greentube Pro will have access to Greentube’s extensive library of games and a number of unique features, such as direct-to-player marketing created to draw players back to the casino floor.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, said: “Speaking as an owner, operator and advisor of client partners worldwide, with massive investments in brick-and-mortar casino operations, Greentube Pro is a perfect solution for land-based casino operators to deploy a bespoke online social casino for their customers, branded as the casino they are already both familiar with, and love.”

Miruna Bicoli, COO of Bluebat Games said: “We are beyond excited to partner with SCCG Management. Their knowledge and expertise will propel our Greentube Pro platform to reach new heights. Our team has been focusing on perfecting the platform to cater to the real casino player and increase the revenue from the social casino platform in a steady and substantial way. We are looking forward to introducing this to more and more land-based casino operators.”



About BlueBat Games

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, BlueBat Games was founded in 2011 by video game industry veterans.

In 2015, BlueBat Games was acquired by Austrian online gaming powerhouse Greentube, and are currently hard at work on Greentube Pro, a white label social casino platform providing best-in-breed features for maximum brand experience and player loyalty. Through this industry-leading product, online and mobile players can stay connected to their favorite casinos any time they’re ready to have fun. Greentube Pro’s white label social casino platform is changing the casino industry! Now, online, and mobile players can stay connected to their favorite casino brands any time they’re ready to have fun. Through Greentube Pro, social casino gaming is all about building brand loyalty and player retention.



About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

SCCG Management celebrates 2022 as its 30th Anniversary of leadership and innovation for the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com

