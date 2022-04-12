House Bill 121 Printer's Number 0089

PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - An Act authorizing the transfer of Project 70 restrictions from 0.043 acres of State Game Land 249 that will be purchased by the Department of Transportation for highway right-of-way to 0.043 acres of replacement game land that will be deeded over to the Pennsylvania Game Commission by the Department of Transportation.
