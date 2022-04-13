US Commercial Service: Virtual Europe ChatApr20

The US Commercial Service Global Aerospace and Defense Team is providing aerospace and defense exporters the opportunity to participate in a Europe Virtual Global Chat April 20 – May 11.

This will allow businesses to meet virtually with leading Aerospace and Defense specialists from Europe to discuss sales potential in Europe, access challenges in the marketplace, hone in on market opportunities and more.

Specialists will be available for meetings from Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, European Union, Finland, France, Germany and more.

Learn more.