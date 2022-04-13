Idaho Economic Development Association Annual ConferenceApr19

Join the Idaho Economic Development Association (IEDA) April 19 – 21, 2022 in Sun Valley, Idaho for its annual conference.

Whether you are a rural town or urban center, you can attend to find out more about rural innovation in neighborhood developments and economic diversity, an EMSI demographic outlook, making the most out of high-stake conversations, leadership training, and other sessions.

Those who should attend include economic development professionals, state and elected officials, economic development organization board members, chamber of commerce leadership, industry professionals and educational institutions and students.

Learn more.