IN HONOR OF EARTH DAY, REPUBLIC URBAN PROPERTIES PARTNERS WITH LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL ON CAMPUS-WIDE COMPOSTING PROJECT
Left to Right: Anahi Estrada, student at Cristo Rey, Brian Yi, Director of Investments, Michael Van Every, CEO, Jackson Thompson, Intern, Republic Urban Properties
Solving global problems requires local action.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Earth Day, 2022, Republic Urban Properties will unveil a vermiculture composting project it is funding on the campus of Cristo Rey San José Jesuit High School. Part of the company’s “Republic Cares” social outreach initiative and led by the school’s Green Haven environmental club, the goal is to create a replicable project that will be a model for other schools while raising awareness of important environmental issues.
— Michael Van Every, CEO and President of Republic Urban Properties
The project itself is the brainchild of Jackson Thompson, an intern at Republic who has a particular passion for the environment and life sciences. “I wanted to create a project that would be desirable from the company’s perspective, one that would set a bar for a certain type of philanthropic endeavor,” he recalls. Brian Yi, Republic’s Director of Investments, was on board. “We strive to be an eco-friendly company, and partnering with a local high school seemed like a great way to both raise awareness about issues of significant importance, like the environment, and cultivate the next generation of young leaders in the process.”
Thompson reached out to Cristo Rey science teacher Richard Piland, faculty advisor to the Green Haven Club, to get started. The plan is to educate students on what is compostable, place receptacles around the school, and then feed that waste to specially prepared trays, where vermiculture worms are ready and waiting to turn those scraps into nutrient-rich compost.
Leading the project on campus is senior Anahi Estrada, Green Haven Club president and an ardent environmentalist. “I wanted to help create an environmentally aware culture at school and boost enthusiasm among students for fighting for environmental justice,” says Estrada. “The work we are doing here embodies the Jesuit perspective that we are all stewards of the environment.”
That sentiment strikes a chord with Republic Urban Properties President, Michael Van Every. “Solving global problems requires local action,” he says. “With this project, we hope to demonstrate how even small, individual actions can bring about lasting change.”
Republic Urban Properties and Cristo Rey San José High School invite media to tell this story and hope media consider:
Using the existing b-roll, photos and interview clips to assist in telling this story, including remarks from key project drivers, and the set-up and management of vermiculture composting project. See the links below for assets:
- Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ioped69s13t1uxl05fz5q/h?dl=0&rlkey=btnctv386gwkvk7fqhmn6ih0f
- Interviews with list of speakers below: https://www.dropbox.com/s/gumyuvze1cgm7vi/The%20Reason%20Project%20Interviews.mp4?dl=0
- mB-roll: https://www.dropbox.com/s/2er8wwhrd3v547c/The%20Reason%20Project%20B-roll.mp4?dl=0
Reaching out to media contacts for additional information, or to set up interviews with:
- Jackson Thompson, Intern at Republic Urban Properties and project initiator
- Richard Piland, Science Teacher at Cristo Rey
- Anahi Estrada, Green Haven Club president at Cristo Rey
- Michael Van Every, CEO, Republic Urban Properties
WHEN: April 19, 2022, and upon scheduled interviews
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Maggie Rich
775-772-2406
maggie@prxdigital.com
Claire Sulek
408-605-5734
claire@prxdigital.com
Claire Sulek
PRxDigital
+1 408-605-5734
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn