Utah Live Concerts Foundation Welcomes Spry as Marquee Sponsor for 2022 Festivals
Spry & amazing xylitol
Bringing Live Bands and Rock Music Fans Together for 3rd Year
We are excited to partner with ULCF and offer this opportunity to our community and provide clean family entertainment, that is affordable, so everyone can enjoy it.”OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah Live Concerts Foundation (ULCF) today named Spry (a Xlear brand) as marquee sponsor for its Payson and Orem festivals for 2022. Planning is well under way for ULCF to again deliver dozens of popular local bands to the Spry Here Comes the Sun festival in Payson June 24-25; as well as the Spry Come Together festival in Orem August 19-20. In its third year, ULCF events have attracted bands from the western U.S. to entertain more than 6,000 fans in these events, free to the public. Additional sponsors are currently being considered to support this summer’s premiere rock festivals. VIDEO
— Nate Jones, CEO of Xlear
“We are so happy to welcome the Spry brand from Xlear as this year’s headline sponsor,” states Alan Breese, ULCF honorary chair for 2022. “Their efforts to provide advanced dental defense products for families worldwide matches well with ULCF’s efforts to serve families throughout Utah.”
Utah Live Concerts Foundation consists of experienced, local professionals with all the proven resources to plan, collaborate, and execute unique, fun, and cause-related community musical events in Utah. These include Touring-grade Sound Engineering & Equipment, Web Design/Creation, Stage Design & Management, Public Relations, Sales & Sponsorship Procurement, and Graphic Arts.
“We are excited to partner with ULCF and offer this opportunity to our community and provide clean family entertainment, that is affordable, so everyone can enjoy it,” states Nate Jones, CEO of Xlear, creators of Spry. “We continue striving to improve the lives for our customers worldwide, with our Spry products, especially our neighbors here in Utah.”
Sponsors and volunteers for the festival are currently being sought. Fans can follow the development of Utah Live Concerts events at https://utahliveconcerts.org/ .
About Utah Live Concerts Foundation
Utah Live Concerts Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, provides professional, family friendly events that are cause-related and advance communities with a special focus on meeting the needs of the underserved. We align with corporate sponsors and 501c3 non-profit organizations to benefit marginalized folks in your area. Our critical connections include dozens of bands and hundreds of skilled musicians ready to rock ANY sized venue!
facebook.com/utahlcf
twitter.com/utahlcf
instagram.com/utahlcf
John Pilmer
Utah Live Concerts Foundation
+1 801-369-7535
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter