Exhibition of Contemporary Ink Art in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao opens at Macao Museum of Art this week

MACAU, April 12 - Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province and coordinated by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, and the Guangdong Museum of Art, the exhibition “Wild Imagination: Contemporary Ink Art in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao from 2000 to 2022” will be inaugurated on 14 April, at 6:30pm, on the 3rd floor of MAM. The exhibition, integrated in the 32nd Macao Arts Festival, is curated by contemporary art critic Pi Daojian, featuring nearly 80 pieces/sets of contemporary ink works by over 50 artists from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. All are welcome to visit.

The exhibition, which debuted at the Guangdong Museum of Art in 2020, drew attention and acclaim from art circles. It is the first exhibition of its kind that takes the Greater Bay Area as a case study of regional ink art, and is now presented at MAM this year. Themed “Wild Imagination”, the exhibition underlines contemporary ink art in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao as a medium to express one’s feelings and its relationship with the imagery in traditional ink art. The exhibition covers contemporary ink paintings, works of mixed media, animations, video installations and installations, and examines the evolution of ink art in the Greater Bay Area from traditional Chinese ink painting to an international contemporary art language over the past two decades, providing the audience with a different approach to appreciate contemporary ink art.

In order to enhance the public’s visit experience, several outreach activities will be held during the exhibition period, including several workshops hosted by participating artists for the Friends of MAM (families and adults). For more information about the activities and registration methods, please stay tuned to the MAM website; online registration will be available via the Activity Registration System of the Cultural Affairs Bureau ( www.icm.gov.mo/eform/event ).

Due to the epidemic prevention measures, the curator Pi Daojian will not arrive at Macao as scheduled, so the talk entitled “Contemporary Ink Art in the Digital Era” hosted by the curator, which was originally scheduled on 15 April, is cancelled. Those registered for the talk will be notified via SMS. The talk will be postponed and be conducted online. Details will be announced soon.

The exhibition “Wild Imagination: Contemporary Ink Art in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao from 2000 to 2022” will be held until 19 June 2022, and guided tours in Cantonese will be available at 3pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 23 April. The Macao Museum of Art is open daily from 10am to 7pm (last admission at 6:30pm) including public holidays, and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For details, please visit the MAM official website at www.MAM.gov.mo.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for cultural activities. All participants and visitors must wear their own masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing, and comply with the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on site.