Personnel appointements

TAJIKISTAN, April 11 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received for a conversation personnel appointed to the Ministries of Education and Science, Finance, the Agency for Control in the Sphere of Education and Science under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Agency for Forestry, Land Reclamation and Irrigation under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Thus, by the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, Subhonzoda Ikrom Subhon was relieved of the post of Director of the Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and by Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was appointed Director of the Agency for Control in the Sphere of Education and Science under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

By the decrees of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, Abdulzoda Ziyodullo Nazar was appointed Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Usmonzoda Ayub Islam - Rector of the State Educational Institution "Khujand State University named after Academician Bobojon Gafurov", Kurboniyon Sarvar Sobir - Deputy Minister of Finance and Abdurahmonzoda Nigina Shuhrat - Director of the Agency for the Development of the Securities Market securities and specialized registration of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the conversation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, gave specific instructions on the fruitful activities of the Ministry of Education and Science in improving the quality of education, training young professionals, and eliminating shortcomings in the shortage of personnel in various areas of the country's national economy.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, stressed that the newly appointed personnel should serve the Motherland and the people genuinely and honestly, make a worthy contribution to the creative process with their faithful and conscientious work, and fulfill their official duties with a high sense of responsibility, loyalty and devotion.