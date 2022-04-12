Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 12, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:19 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Brett Miller.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 221

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 245

HB 1184

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

April 12, 2022

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 23, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, April 25, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of Monday, April 25, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, May 23, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 221

HB 245

HB 1184

Bills Referred

Bills Recommitted

HB 223 To Appropriations

HB 224 To Appropriations

HB 1847 To Appropriations

HB 2397 To Appropriations

HB 2456 To Appropriations

HB 2457 To Appropriations

HB 2458 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 2396 From Finance to Commerce

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 972 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1984 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2073 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2171 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2212 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2373 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2401 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2419 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1020 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2277 From Finance as Committed

HB 2386 From Finance as Amended

SB 349 From Finance as Committed

HB 1123 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2238 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2275 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2464 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2525 From Judiciary as Amended

SB 503 From Labor and Industry as Amended

SB 563 From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 245 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1184 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1791 From Urban Affairs as Amended

HB 2209 From Urban Affairs as Amended

HB 2210 From Urban Affairs as Committed

SB 439 From Urban Affairs as Committed

HB 1691 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 1972 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 2086 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 2097 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 2346 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 2361 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 2412 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 121

HB 875

HB 922

HB 934

HB 947

HB 1592

HB 1596

HB 1962

HB 2049

HB 2059

SB 673

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 922

HB 1592

HB 1596

HB 2049

HB 2059

SB 673

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 193 A Resolution honoring the life and service of Lebanon City Police Lieutenant William Lebo. 200 – 0

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.