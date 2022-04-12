Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 12, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - House of Representatives
April 12, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 4:19 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Brett Miller.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 221
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 245
HB 1184
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
April 12, 2022
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 23, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, April 25, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of Monday, April 25, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, May 23, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 221
HB 245
HB 1184
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
HB 223 To Appropriations
HB 224 To Appropriations
HB 1847 To Appropriations
HB 2397 To Appropriations
HB 2456 To Appropriations
HB 2457 To Appropriations
HB 2458 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 2396 From Finance to Commerce
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 972 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1984 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2073 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2171 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2212 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2373 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2401 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2419 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1020 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2277 From Finance as Committed
HB 2386 From Finance as Amended
SB 349 From Finance as Committed
HB 1123 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 2238 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 2275 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 2464 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 2525 From Judiciary as Amended
SB 503 From Labor and Industry as Amended
SB 563 From Labor and Industry as Amended
HB 245 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1184 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1791 From Urban Affairs as Amended
HB 2209 From Urban Affairs as Amended
HB 2210 From Urban Affairs as Committed
SB 439 From Urban Affairs as Committed
HB 1691 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
HB 1972 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
HB 2086 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
HB 2097 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 2346 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 2361 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 2412 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 121
HB 875
HB 922
HB 934
HB 947
HB 1592
HB 1596
HB 1962
HB 2049
HB 2059
SB 673
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 922
HB 1592
HB 1596
HB 2049
HB 2059
SB 673
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution honoring the life and service of Lebanon City Police Lieutenant William Lebo.
200 – 0
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.