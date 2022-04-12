Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 12, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:19 P.M.

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Brett Miller.

 

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 221

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 245

HB 1184

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

April 12, 2022

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 23, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, April 25, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of Monday, April 25, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, May 23, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 221

HB 245

HB 1184

 

Bills Referred

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 223        To Appropriations

HB 224         To Appropriations

HB 1847      To Appropriations

HB 2397      To Appropriations

HB 2456      To Appropriations

HB 2457      To Appropriations

HB 2458      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 2396   From Finance to Commerce

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 972        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1984      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2073      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2171      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2212      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2373      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2401      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2419      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1020       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2277      From Finance as Committed

HB 2386      From Finance as Amended

SB 349         From Finance as Committed

HB 1123      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2238      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2275      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2464      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2525      From Judiciary as Amended

SB 503         From Labor and Industry as Amended

SB 563         From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 245        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1184      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1791      From Urban Affairs as Amended

HB 2209      From Urban Affairs as Amended

HB 2210      From Urban Affairs as Committed

SB 439         From Urban Affairs as Committed

HB 1691      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 1972      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 2086      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 2097      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 2346      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 2361      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 2412      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 121

HB 875

HB 922

HB 934

HB 947

HB 1592

HB 1596

HB 1962

HB 2049

HB 2059

SB 673

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 922

HB 1592

HB 1596

HB 2049

HB 2059

SB 673

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 193

A Resolution honoring the life and service of Lebanon City Police Lieutenant William Lebo.

200 – 0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

