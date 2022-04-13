North Beach Art Gallery April Art & Charity Series Benefit for North Beach Art and Charity 501C3

Trista Bengoya mixed media artist incorporates organic materials like wood, mica, resin and lava stone into her original acrylic pieces to bring virtual movement

Jazz Ambassador Ginetta's Vendatta This female powerhouse blows trumpet, sings, composes and leads her dynamic Jazz band

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Beach Art Gallery has established North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 during the pandemic to support the Arts and Artists. Together they support the “North Beach Art & Charity Series” and local artists at the Galt Ocean Plaza, 3334 NE 34th Street.

The featured artist for the next event Thursday, April 21st from 6-9 p.m. is emerging mixed media artist, Trista Boyenga. Trista is a respected Army Veteran injured on duty she created her second career as an artist. She was recently the spotlighted artist at the prestigious Howard Alan event for the 33rd Annual Las Olas Art Fair. “Trista Boyenga incorporates organic materials like wood, mica, resin and lava stone into her original acrylic pieces to bring virtual movement to each piece. Her choices are not accidental – by using substances found in the ocean she is able to deconstruct and reconstruct the ocean itself on to the wood.”

Talented Jazz Ambassador Ginetta Vendetta will entertain us with her amazing talents. This female powerhouse blows trumpet, sings, composes and leads her dynamic Jazz band: Ginetta’s Vendetta (c.) around the world. She will be playing with her band at various Embassies abroad, representing “Jazz, America’s Greatest export!” on her U.S. ambassador trip to Istanbul & Uzbekistan for International Jazz Day at the end of April.

The event will feature artist meet and greet plus the smooth sounds of jazz. A $20 donation is requested in advance through Eventbrite or $25 at the door and will include two complimentary beverage and appetizers. A silent auction and 50/50 raffle will also be held to support the organization. Candace from 33rd Street Wine Bar will be hosting the Babylonstoren Wine tasting.

North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 was founded in 2020 by supporters of the arts in our South Florida community. The organization hosts events and uses its platform to gain exposure for creatives from artists, performers, fashion designers and more. The goal is to raise awareness for the creatives to the community for cultural enlightenment and mutual support. We bring the community together with the artists to educate and enhance our community.

North Beach Art Gallery was voted Best Gallery 2021 by Fort Lauderdale Magazine. The gallery was also Broward New Times Ten Best Galleries in Broward County 2016.

The gallery, at the Galt Ocean Plaza, 3334 NE 34th Street, services include museum quality restoration, insured art brokerage, art appraisal, and specializing in full service custom framing. For more information contact Brooke Trace at 954-667-0660.

Brooke Trace
North Beach Art Gallery DBA
+1 9546670660
Contact
Brooke Trace
North Beach Art Gallery DBA
+1 9546670660
Company/Organization
North Beach Art Gallery
3334 NE 34th Street
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33308
United States
+1 954-614-2720
About

Artistic Services: Custom Picture Framing, Commissioned Artwork, Certified Art Appraisals, Restoration of Artwork, Photo Restoration, Art Arrangement and Installation. Quality, service and creativity; it's not just a slogan. It is how we do business!

https://www.nobegallery.com/

