Hop to Easter Egg Hunt at Government House

CANADA, April 12 - Released on April 12, 2022

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) invites families to a traditional Easter Egg Hunt at Government House on Saturday, April 16.

"This traditional spring event at Government House, is a fun way to spend time at this historic facility and learn more about Saskatchewan's past," Minister Responsible for the PCC Don McMorris said. "I encourage everyone to consider making this 'egg-citing' event a part of their Easter weekend."

The Easter Egg Hunt will be outdoors in the Edwardian Gardens. If weather is unfavourable, it will move indoors. All participants will receive an Easter basket to collect their eggs and a chocolate treat, once they finish the hunt. The times available for this free event are from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is not required.

Government House, 4607 Dewdney Ave. in Regina, was built in 1891 and was once the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of the Northwest Territories. It has since had additions and rehabilitations. A wing of the building now serves as the official office of the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan. The remainder of the building is a public museum operated by the PCC and hosts exhibits, educational programming and various events.

For more information, visit www.governmenthousesk.ca.

