TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ANNOUNCES PESTICIDE COLLECTION EVENT IN MERETA

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced a free agricultural pesticide waste collection event that will take place in Tom Green County on Wednesday, April 20th. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has partnered with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to bring this free service to ag producers. The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lone Star Farmers Cooperative in Mereta, just 20 miles east of San Angelo.

“TDA has partnered with AgriLife to hold these events throughout Texas to help farmers and ranchers dispose of these hazardous materials. They’ve been enormously successful and I’m glad we’re able to bring this event to the Concho Valley. I encourage our Ag partners to take advantage of this free service to dispose of unwanted agricultural pesticides and herbicides safely and properly,” said Commissioner Sid Miller. “This is a great opportunity to get rid of these products as we go into the new agricultural season.”

The collection is a drive-up service, and those dropping off can remain inside their vehicle. Pesticides need to be in their original containers, even if the label is not present. Unknown pesticides will be tested onsite.

Accepted items include outdated, discontinued or unwanted agricultural pesticides; insecticides; herbicides; fungicides; rodenticides; nematicides; growth regulators; empty, triple-rinsed plastic pesticide containers no more than 55 gallons; and empty or partial metal drums.

Items not accepted include explosive ordinances and ammunition; petroleum-based products; paints; medical wastes; radioactive substances; household pesticides, chemicals and waste; tires; fertilizers; propane or butane cylinders; chlorinated hydrocarbons; fumigant canisters; used motor oil and other automobile fluids; auto batteries; empty totes; methyl-bromide cylinders and dioxins.

Pesticide dealers and commercial businesses are not allowed to participate.

Event location:

Lone Star Farmers Cooperative

18046 Grand Ave.

Mereta, TX 76940

 

Event contact:

Tom Green County AgriLife Extension Office at (325) 659-6522

Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) Austin Headquarters at (512) 463-7622

TDA San Antonio Regional Office at (210) 820-0288

###

