April 12, 2022

Governor Janet Mills welcomed the Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) Men’s Basketball Team and the Central Maine Community College (CMCC) Women’s Basketball Team to the Maine State House to congratulate them on their national championship victories.

“On behalf of people across Maine, I am thrilled to congratulate the SMCC SeaWolves Men’s Basketball team and the CMCC Mustangs Women’s Basketball team on their National Championship wins,” said Governor Mills. “These victories are the result of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.”

The SMCC Men's Basketball Team won the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association Division II Championship, their first national title in the program's 76-year history. The CMCC Women’s Basketball Team also won the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association Division II Championship, their third national title in the last five years.