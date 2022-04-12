CCHR is Hosting a Webinar on Parental Rights and the Baker Act

CCHR is offering a free virtual seminar for parents on their rights. The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater. Bills passed during the past two legislative sessions, including the School Safety Bill and the Parents’ Bill of Rights, now offer new layers of protection that give back to parents their right to choose when it comes to their children’s mental health. During a meeting of the Children’s Baker Act Task Force, it was revealed that a significant number of children sent for an involuntary psychiatric examination did not meet the criteria to be taken into custody. It is a fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing, education, and care of their minor children.

The event is designed to empower parents through an understanding of the legislation passed over the past two years to increase the protection of children.

It is vital that parents know and understand their rights when it comes to directing the mental health of their children.” — Diane Stein, CCHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is sponsoring a live complimentary webinar with attorney Carmen Miller, Esq. on April 16th at 1:00-2:30 on the subject of new changes to the Baker Act law. The purpose of the event is to educate parents on how to deal with the dangers their child could face from violations of the Baker Act - a Florida law that allows people to be involuntary sent for psychiatric examinations.Nearly 38,000 involuntary examinations involving children were initiated in 2019 and many of those Baker Acts came from schools. Mental Health Human Rights advocates, such as CCHR, have long charged these seizures of children circumvented the rights of parents and pointed out that children are the fastest growing demographic. [1]But thanks to the efforts of concerned citizens, CCHR and other mental health activists, bills passed during the past two legislative sessions, including the School Safety Bill and the Parents’ Bill of Rights , now offer new layers of protection that give back to parents their right to choose when it comes to their children’s mental health. [2]“It is vital that parents know and understand their rights when it comes to directing the mental health of their children,” states Diane Stein the president for CCHR in Florida.The learning objectives for the webinar include:* Understanding some of the basic rights parents have in Florida,* Learning the process of a Baker Act initiation at a school and what a parent can do to better protect their child.* Reviewing options parents have concerning the mental health of their childrenThis will be an informative and empowering hour. Anyone interested in attending the event should call 800-782-2878.About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.Sources:[1] Baker Act Report https://www.usf.edu/cbcs/baker-act/documents/ba_usf_annual_report_2018_2019.pdf [2] Costly and Cruel

As a parent in Florida, you have the right to help your minor child in a time of crisis before the initiation of a Baker Act.