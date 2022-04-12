Derby / Aggravated Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A5001208 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen STATION: Derby Barracks CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/1/2022 INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Ridge Road, Coventry, VT VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conducted with a Child, Fugitive From Justice

ACCUSED: Andre Laramee AGE: 70 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/1/2022, The Vermont State Police began an investigation with The Newport (NH) PD, Vermont Department of Children and Families as well as the New Hampshire Department of Children, Youth, and Families. Through investigation, it was learned Andre Laramee had sexually assaulted and conducted himself in a lewd and lascivious manner with multiple juveniles. On 4/12/2022, Laramee was arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child, and on an arrest warrant issued from New Hampshire on similar charges stemming from this investigation. Laramee was brought the Orleans County Court where he was held without bail on the aforementioned charges. Laramee was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 4/12/2022 at 1300 hours COURT: Orleans County Criminal Court LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility BAIL: Held Without MUG SHOT: Attached

