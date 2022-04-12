Derby / Aggravated Sexual Assault

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE       

 

CASE#: 22A5001208 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen                             STATION: Derby Barracks                      CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 4/1/2022 INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Ridge Road, Coventry, VT VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conducted with a  Child, Fugitive From Justice

 

ACCUSED:  Andre Laramee                                              AGE: 70 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/1/2022, The Vermont State Police began an investigation with The Newport (NH) PD, Vermont Department of Children and Families as well as the New Hampshire Department of Children, Youth, and Families. Through investigation, it was learned Andre Laramee had sexually assaulted and conducted himself in a lewd and lascivious manner with multiple juveniles. On 4/12/2022, Laramee was arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child, and on an arrest warrant issued from New Hampshire on similar charges stemming from this investigation. Laramee was brought the Orleans County Court where he was held without bail on the aforementioned charges. Laramee was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 4/12/2022 at 1300 hours            COURT: Orleans County Criminal Court LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility BAIL: Held Without MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

