April 12 - Anthony Hartsook Qualifies for State Primary Ballot

Denver, April 12, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Anthony Hartsook, Republican candidate for Colorado House of Representatives, District 44, has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 28, 2022 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for Colorado House of Representative are required to collect 1,000 signatures (or 30% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S. Hartsook submitted 1,161 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,000-signature threshold.

Petition Verification Summary:

Number of qualified signatures submitted: 2,555

Number of entries rejected: 1,394

Number of entries accepted: 1,161

Number of valid signatures required: 1,000

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.