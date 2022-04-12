Deactivation of Traffic Signal Warning Signs on Pyramid/Mt. Rose Highways

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Beginning April 13, a second phase of changes will come to flashing warning systems placed in advance of select traffic signals on Pyramid and Mt. Rose highways. The Nevada Department of Transportation is updating the warning signals to provide uniformity and promote safer driver behavior.

On April 13 and 14, drivers will see brief shoulder and lane closures on Pyramid Highway between Calle de la Plata and Farr Lane, as well as lower Mt. Rose Highway in south Reno, as the flashing signs are deactivated.

April 13-14: intermittent daytime shoulder (6 a.m.-9 p.m.) and evening lane closures (9 p.m.-6 a.m.) will take place. At locations where advance signals are being removed, the flashing advance sign lights will be deactivated.

intermittent daytime shoulder (6 a.m.-9 p.m.) and evening lane closures (9 p.m.-6 a.m.) will take place. At locations where advance signals are being removed, the flashing advance sign lights will be deactivated. Mid-May: A third round of brief daytime shoulder and evening lane closures will take place. Outdated signals and signal poles will be completely removed after being replaced with road signs.

In mid-March, select signs which previously flashed as the traffic signal ahead readies to change were updated to continuously flash. At locations where advance signal warning systems are being removed, the existing advance signs were first temporarily changed to continually flash to provide an additional visual reminder of the changes taking place, and remind motorists to remain aware of the changing traffic signage.

All traffic signals will remain.

Known as advance signal warning systems, the signs are placed ahead of certain traffic signals. Some advance signal warning signs contain lights which continuously flash. Others begin flashing when the traffic signal ahead readies to turn yellow and red, allowing drivers time to prepare to stop in advance of a signal that has limited visibility.

Advance signal warning systems can assist drivers under certain circumstances, such as when visibility of the approaching traffic signal is limited or a traffic signal is unexpected or isolated. If the driver has adequate sight distance to view and safely stop at the signal ahead, the advanced warning system may no longer be necessary. In fact, it has potential to influence some drivers to unsafely speed up to "beat the light," leading to crashes. Red-light running is one of the most serious traffic problems in the nation. It is estimated that vehicles running red lights cause more than 200,000 crashes and approximately 900 deaths nationwide per year. NDOT conducted an engineering study to establish guidelines for most effective use of the different types of signal warning systems, compliant with federal guidelines.

To enhance traffic consistency and safety, the following advance signal warning systems will change:

PYRAMID HIGHWAY Remove Advance Warning Signals

Northbound at Calle de la Plata

Northbound and Southbound at Eagle Canyon/La Posada Drive

Northbound and Southbound at Wingfield Springs Road/Lazy Five Parkway

Northbound and Southbound at Sparks Boulevard

Northbound and Southbound at Golden View Drive

Northbound and Southbound at Los Altos Parkway

Southbound Pyramid Highway at Disc Drive

Modify Timing of Advance Warning Signals

Northbound Pyramid Highway at Disc Drive

Southbound Pyramid Highway at Farr Lane/Queen Way

VETERANS PARKWAY Remove Advance Warning Signal

Northbound Veterans Parkway at Greg Street

MT. ROSE HIGHWAY Remove Advance Warning Signals

Southbound U.S. 395A and Mt. Rose Highway

Westbound Mt. Rose Highway at Thomas Creek Road

Convert to Continuously-Flashing Advance Warning Signal

Northbound U.S. 395A and Mt. Rose Highway intersection

Modify Timing of Advance Warning Signal

Eastbound Mt. Rose Highway at Wedge Parkway

Eastbound Mt. Rose Highway at Thomas Creek Road

Full information on advance signal warning system changes is available at NVSafeSignals.com.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.