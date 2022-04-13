Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) Names Chris Arrington as Sr. Vice President, Core Segments Commercial Operations

ABS Logo

Industry veteran focused on taking share and expanding offerings to core customers.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) announced today that Chris Arrington has been promoted to the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Core Segments Commercial Operations. Mr. Arrington will manage and align the business development, account management, and customer support teams to achieve the business goals and objectives.

Some of Mr. Arrington’s important achievements at ABS to date include building out the current commercial team, launching a Criminal Justice confirmation testing program, developing a Criminal Justice proficiency program, and establishing distribution agreements with selling partners.

Chris Arrington said, “I’m excited to be stepping into this new role to help drive growth and to expand ABS’s presence in our core markets. I believe newly launched initiatives will facilitate that growth and enhance our position in the toxicology marketplace. In addition to our current core business, we’re exploring new markets that will fuel future growth opportunities.”

ABS CEO Joe Coffey stated, “Chris’ path to his new role is supported by his vast experience in this part of our business along with his accomplishments over the past year. He has been strategic in vision and unyielding in his tactical execution. We are bullish on our outlook for the Core Segments for the year ahead and much of it is due to the groundwork that Chris has put in place. It’s been great to have him on our team.”

About ABS

ABS’ Mission is to advance human health and product safety by providing integrated technology and services to our customers. We serve toxicology, pain management, drug rehabilitation, criminal justice, forensic, environmental, cannabis, and other mature and emerging markets. ABS offers unbiased, OEM-neutral solutions that enable innovation while delivering world-class technical service. We also support our clients and markets with a state-of-the-art reference laboratory. ABS is a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company.