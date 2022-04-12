Submit Release
WVDOT, law enforcement partners announce statewide crackdown on speeding and distracted driving in work zones

On average, 85% of the people who die in work zone crashes are drivers or passengers of the vehicles involved in the wreck.

Nationally, there are about 850 fatalities in work zones each year, which is approximately 2% of all roadway fatalities. Between 2017 and 2021, West Virginia saw 21 fatal crashes in work zones, just over 1% of all roadway fatalities.

“Even though West Virginia’s numbers are slightly better than the national average, there’s still much work to be done to ensure that everyone gets home safely,” Cramer said. “The people who lose their lives are not statistics. They’re people. They’re parents, friends, loved ones, and children who are deeply missed.”

Cramer added that driver speeds on roadways across the state have climbed in recent years. In that same time, the rate of crashes in which speed has been a contributing factor have also increased.

“Speed limits are in place for your safety,” Cramer added. “They’re not arbitrary. They’re there for a reason, and we’re going to be working with our partners very closely this year to bring speeds down into compliance with what’s posted.”

The WVDOT has made significant investments in cameras, road sensors, message boards, and other tools to urge drivers to reduce speeds and pay attention.

